Trump slams London Mayor Sadiq Khan over response to terror attacks

While the three terrorist involved in the attack were neutralised, they were successful in spreading their agenda of terror in the city.

Prime Minister Theresa May warned the country of a new threat from “copycat attacks”. In one, he criticized the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, a liberal Muslim with whom the president has had an ongoing feud. You will see an increased police presence today, including armed officers and uniformed officers.

Trump tweeted that it was time to “stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people”, and also poured scorn on Khan.

“One of the things police and all of us need to do is make sure we’re as safe as we possibly can be”.

In the United States, former vice president Al Gore told CNN that “I don’t think that a major terrorist attack like this is the time to criticise a mayor who is trying to organise his city’s response to this attack”.

The president has renewed his push for the travel ban in the wake of the vehicle and knife attack in London that left seven people dead and dozens injured.

London’s mayor swiftly shot down the USA president’s remarks, made in a series of overnight tweets, as critics accused Trump of exploiting a terror attack for political gain – and not for the first time.

“He saw some men with knives coming toward them, and he ran back inside to see where Candice was”.

A spokesman said Khan “has more important things to do than respond to Donald Trump’s ill-informed tweet”.

Trump’s first comment after the attack came late Saturday on Twitter.

Three Australians are now believed to have been caught up in the London Bridge terrorism attack, Julie Bishop has said. He called the courts, which have blocked both versions of the travel ban, “slow and political”.

The Trump administration last week formally asked the Supreme Court, the highest court in the USA, to allow the ban to take effect, arguing that restricting immigration by refugees and visitors from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen is necessary to protect US national security.

“He was right in front of me with only the glass of the door between us”.

“We need to be smart, vigilant and tough”.

Trump also stressed that his proposal was a “travel ban”, a description his aides have disputed in the past.

“Mr. Trump either misunderstood what Mr. Khan had said or distorted it”, the newspaper said, arguing that the tweets had further widened the president’s rift with the US’s traditional European allies.

Trump is in a position to lead that anti-terrorism campaign, but when he politicizes a terrible tragedy such as this to push for his travel ban, he weakens himself. Mark Warner, ranking Democrat on the Senate intelligence committee said.

Sen. Susan Collins of ME, a Republican member of the Senate intelligence panel, said the ban was “too broad” but agreed with Trump that better immigration procedures are needed.