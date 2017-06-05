Trump slams London mayor, uses terror attacks to promote his

The police arrested 12 people in Barking, located in east London, after they raided “a flat belonging to one of the three attackers”.

While the impact that the attacks will have had on Britain’s capital city, known for its embrace of diversity and multiculturalism, and its ability to resume “normal” life swiftly after an atrocity, will become evident in the days and weeks to come, a wider debate is raging on what the appropriate action is so close to an election.

“We will never be cowed by terrorism”, he said, calling the attackers “barbaric cowards”. Police officers yelled at people to run from the area, and blasts were heard as officers performed a series of controlled explosions.

May characterized the latest attack as the work of Islamic extremists, but no group has yet claimed responsibility.

US State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert condemned “the cowardly attacks” targeting innocent civilians in London.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said on Twitter that “we are all shocked and angry today – but this is our city”.

“As terrorism breeds terrorism and perpetrators are inspired to attack, not only on the basis of carefully constructed plots after years of planning and training, and not even as lone attackers radicalised online, but by copying one another and often using the crudest of means of attack”.

Mrs May said the United Kingdom has made “significant progress” in disrupting plots and protecting the public since the emergence of the threat from Islamist-inspired terrorism. Action would also need to be taken domestically to stamp out tolerance of extremism across the country.

She urged Britons to be more robust in stamping it out in the public sector and in wider society.

The major political parties suspended national election campaigning after the attack b ut Mrs May confirmed the poll would go ahead on Thursday. This time round, UK Independence Party declined to halt its campaigning at all, saying it would be giving in to the terrorists to do so. A white van with Hertz markings then continued to drive to nearby Borough Market, a popular bar and restaurant area.

The area remained cordoned off and patrolled by armed police and counter-terrorism officers yesterday, with train stations closed. Forensic investigators could be seen working on the bridge, where buses and taxis stood abandoned.

The three attackers Saturday were wearing what appeared to be suicide belts, but the belts turned out to be fake. May said the assailants’ aim had been to sow panic.

The attackers were all fatally shot.

Rowley also confirmed that an off duty Met-Officer, based on Southwark borough, was caught up in the attack and fortunately he had not suffered life threatening injuries, but remains in hospital in a serious condition.

Manchester Police say security will be increased for the highly-anticipated Ariana Grande benefit concert for the victims of the attack on her concert in Manchester later Sunday. “We need to work with allied democratic governments to reach global agreements that regulate cyberspace to prevent the spread of extremist and terrorist planning”. “Started shift taking photos with children playing on the South Bank”. “In the face of this new tragedy, France is more than ever at Britain’s side”, said new French President Emmanuel Macron.

One woman, who was in Black and Blue restaurant, said: “We just saw three guys come into the restaurant, stabbed someone in the face and someone in the stomach”.