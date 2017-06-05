Trump Stays Mum As Saudi Arabia, UAE Donate $100M To Ivanka’s Charity

The king has lavished praise and all the trappings of a royal welcome on the new American president, welcoming in particular Mr Trump’s pledge to be tougher on Iran than Mr Obama was.

President Trump is also accompanied here by his wife, Melania, and she and Ivanka Trump have often been the only women present in public meetings with Saudi officials.

Attention of the summit participants was drawn to the prevention of threats to peace, preservation of national and religious values and culture of all countries.

On the second day of his first trip overseas, Trump sought to demonstrate that he’d made progress with an agreement with Gulf Arab states on countering terrorist funding.

While the president vowed support to the Middle East in fighting terrorism, he asserted countries in the region should take responsibility in removing extremists. “We are here to offer partnership, to pursue a better future for us all”. Despite many billions of dollars of arms sales and/or military aid to Middle Eastern governments in recent decades, these regimes have been unable to defend themselves against Iranian proxies and Sunni jihadis, and meaningful “interoperability” with American forces remains elusive. And, most importantly to the delight of Arab leaders, as the White House itself pointed out, Mr Trump was not soft on Iran.

To be sure, Trump’s predecessors have also forged close ties with Saudi Arabia, an important US partner in the Middle East, and other nations with questionable human rights records.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote in an editorial yesterday that U.S. President Donald Trump should speak with Saudi leaders about how to avoid another September 11 attack. He accused the foundation run by Bill and Hillary Clinton of corruption for accepting charitable contributions from Saudi Arabia and chastised first lady Michelle Obama for not covering her head during a visit to the Kingdom.

Introducing Trump, Saudi King Salman called Iran “the spearhead of global terrorism” and also vowed to “eliminate the Islamic State group”. “Drive them out of your communities!”

The United States and Gulf Arab countries announced agreement to coordinate efforts against the financing of terrorist groups.

Trump encouraged Muslim leaders to own the responsibility for defeating Islamic terrorism, stating, “America is prepared to stand with you – in pursuit of shared interests and common security”.

While hosting Abbas at the White House in March, Trump boldly stated that achieving peace is “something that I think is, frankly, maybe not as hard as people have thought over the years”.

Either way, he sought to put more of the burden on Muslim leaders, calling on them to do more to confront extremism in their midst.

Among the agreements was an arms deal worth nearly $110 billion with Saudi Arabia, described as the largest in U.S. history.

Trump spoke about how religion is being used to cover up violence and how terrorism has no place in Islam.