Trump Touts Travel Ban, Hits Justice Dept.

President Donald Trump is criticizing his own Justice Department for asking the Supreme Court to review a “watered down, politically correct version” of the travel ban he signed in March.

He then suggested the Justice Department should argue for a tougher version of the travel executive order before the Supreme Court, though the administration’s pending petition asks that the lower court decisions be reversed so the most recently issued order can take effect.

Monday he said people “can call it whatever they want, but I am calling it what we need and what it is, a TRAVEL BAN!”

While Trump aides once disputed the term “ban”, the president has trumpeted the word in the days since the terrorist attack in London. The Supreme Court rarely grants emergency requests.

“America sends our thoughts and prayers and our deepest sympathies to the victims of this evil slaughter and we renew our resolve, stronger than ever before, to protect the United States and its allies from a vile enemy that has waged war on innocent life, and it’s gone on too long”, Trump said.

There have been two versions of the travel order. Watson, relying upon statements that the Trump made as a candidate for the presidency, held that the “stated secular goal of the Executive Order is at the very least secondary to a religious objective of temporarily suspending the entry of Muslims” in violation of the Constitution.

Some in the Trump administration are anxious that his presidency will forever carry an asterisk, even if no one in his campaign is ever found to have colluded with Russians to meddle in the 2016 election, one official said.

On the campaign trail, Trump said he wanted a stop to all Muslim immigration to the U.S., CNN reported. “His lawyers try to justify it by saying it wasn’t a travel ban, but it was extreme vetting”.

The ban would have prohibited travel to the USA from six majority-Muslim countries for 90 days.

Legal challenges to the ban, including by the ACLU and Hawaii, reject the administration’s claim that urgent action is needed to protect Americans from terrorist attacks.

“It’s kinda odd to have the defendant in Hawaii v Trump acting as our co-counsel”. “I think we ought to go back to the first (ban), and go all the way“.

To succeed, the Trump administration will need the votes of five justices.

Last week, the Justice Department formally asked the Supreme Court to let a ban on visitors from six mostly Muslim countries and refugees from around the world to be put in place.

The courts have so far sided with the ACLU’s argument that a ban is unconstitutional and discriminatory.

Last week, his administration rolled out new policies for those seeking a US visa, asking for the social media handles they have used over the last five years and biographical information going back 15 years.