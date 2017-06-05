Islamic State’s statement Sunday from its Aamaq news agency claimed the group’s “fighters” were responsible, according to the SITE Intelligence Group.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May on Monday said police have identified all the London Bridge attackers and that 11 people remain in custody for possible connections to the attack.

In early morning raids in east London, British police detained more people on Monday after authorities arrested 12 people in the Barking neighborhood of east London over the weekend. Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley, the Metropolitan Police head of counterterrorism, said that while police believe all the attackers were killed, the investigation is expanding.

A police statement did not provide the names of those held, but it said seven were women aged 19-60 and five were men aged 28-55.

As news of the latest terror attacks to hit the United Kingdom came in, Trump called for courts to uphold his proposed travel ban on countries that export violent extremism.

After more than 20 people were killed in the suicide bombing last month at a concert in Manchester, England, Trump condemned the assault as the act of “evil losers” and called on nations to band together to fight terrorism. She said they were wearing what appeared to be explosive vests, but police determined those were only meant to sow panic and fear.

During the U.S. presidential campaign a year ago, Mr Trump first proposed the ban on Muslims entering the U.S., but suggested he could make an exception for Mr Khan, who is London’s first Muslim mayor.

Vowls said a bystander stopped to help the wounded man and then he saw the three attackers strike a woman with knives.

One victims of the London Bridge attack was named on Sunday by her family as Canadian Christine Archibald.

Outrage erupted on both sides of the Atlantic Sunday after President Donald Trump lashed out at London Mayor Sadiq Khan in the wake of a terrorist assault in the British capital which left seven people dead.

She called for tougher measures to contain Islamic extremism, saying the recent attacks are not directly linked, but “terrorism breeds terrorism”. A member of the public is also wounded in the “unprecedented” police gunfire, but not critically injured.

British Transport Police said one of its officers, among the first to arrive, took the attackers on armed only with his baton, and was seriously injured.

Warner said Trump has had more than 90 days to review the procedures for admitting people from certain countries.

After exiting the van, the attackers ran down a set of stairs into Borough Market where they stabbed people in several different restaurants.

Mr Trump responded by challenging Mr Khan to an IQ test, and said he was offended by Mr Khan, adding: “He doesn’t know me, never met me”. The legal fight pits the president’s authority over immigration against what lower courts have said is a policy that purported to be about national security but was meant to target Muslims.