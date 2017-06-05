Trump urges end to political correctness in wake of attack

In responding to the attacks, Khan told Londoners there’s no “reason to be alarmed” by an increased police presence over the coming days while vowing of the terrorists that “we will never let them win”.

On Sunday, he revisited his frequent campaign against “political correctness” and said the USA must “get down to the business of security for our people”.

The attacks at London Bridge and nearby Borough Market killed at least seven people and wounded almost 50 others Saturday night.

Meanwhile, London’s assistant police commissioner says eight police officers fired “an unprecedented number” of bullets at the three men suspected of carrying out the attack on London Bridge and at nearby restaurants.

A man lays flowers at a police cordon on Borough High Street, south of Borough Market, below posters regarding the May 22 Manchester terror attack, in London on June 4, 2017, in tribute to the victims of the London June 3 terror attack.

An armed raid in Barking following the attack resulted in the arrest of 12 people, while properties in East Ham were also looked into by police. “We could hear voices outside of the door and people walking up and down and we had to keep deadly silent because we thought we were going to get gunned down through the door, basically because we could hear the shots outside”.

“And then some guy comes around the corner and went ‘run run run, they got blades, knifes, they are gonna stab you”.

“And the Mayors of the U.S. whose cities have been hit with an attack of hate and murder have an even more personal feeling for London Mayor Khan”.

Trump also pushed his stalled travel ban, took on gun control supporters and pledged that the United States will be there to help London.

London remains on high alert tonight following the brazen incidents that left seven people dead and almost 50 injured many in critical condition.

And the senior United States official in London on Sunday evening commended Mr Khan for his “strong leadership” in the wake of the attack.

Mr Khan’s team said he had “more important things to do than respond to Mr Trump”, who had “deliberately” taken his remarks “out of context”.

This morning while addressing the media, Prime Minister Theresa May said the country needs to reevaluate its counterterrorism efforts, as these incidents were the third major terror attack in the country within three months.

We’ve got more newsletters we think you’ll find interesting.