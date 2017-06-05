Trump vows to do ‘whatever is necessary’ to protect the US

At least seven people are dead and dozens hospitalized after assailants in a van barreled into pedestrians on London Bridge and then embarked on a stabbing rampage at a nearby market crammed with restaurants, bars and tourists.

The London Ambulance Service said at least 48 people were taken to five hospitals and others were treated at the scene.

The paper said that he was later seen “walking calmly towards an ambulance escorted by a police officer holding a makeshift bandage to his neck”.

Islamic State, which is losing territory in Syria and Iraq to an offensive backed by a US-led coalition, said its militants were responsible for the attack, according to the group’s media agency Amaq.

The rush to dismantle the London Bridge attackers’ network comes just days before the United Kingdom is scheduled to go to the polls.

“It is time to say, enough is enough”, May said.

Twitter user BatemanLDN said: “It woke me up along with the whole street”.

Arab League chief Ahmed Aboul Gheit called for “immediate and strong action from the worldwide community” in order “to break the forces of terrorism and extremism” which “represent one of the biggest challenges the contemporary world faces”.

Mrs. May said the elections would proceed as planned.

Her call for a crackdown on radical Islamic recruiters on the internet was echoed in the U.S.by Sen.

“I commend the strong leadership of the @MayorofLondon as he leads the city forward after this heinous attack”, he said, quoted on the USA embassy’s Twitter account. “Evil everywhere we look”.

Ariana Grande, who was to be joined by stars including Justin Bieber and Katy Perry at a benefit show in Manchester Sunday night less than 24 hours after the London attack, tweeted simply: “Praying for London“.

The attackers were shot dead by police, and 12 people have been arrested in Barking in east London.

Police determined that one of the attackers had rented the large white van.

The first victim of the weekend’s attack to be identified was named as “beautiful, loving” bride-to-be Chrissy Archibald, from Canada.

Among the injured were a British Transport Police officer and an off-duty officer, he confirmed. Police fired 50 bullets to stop the violence, killing the three attackers and wounding one member of the public. “Although we do not believe the injuries to critical in nature, they are in hospital receiving medical attention”. “I am humbled by the bravery of an officer who will rush toward a potential suicide bomber thinking only of protecting others”.

The ban has been blocked in the courts and Mr. Trump’s legal team has asked the Supreme Court to reinstate it. We need the courts to give us back our rights.

“We need to be smart, vigilant and tough”.

Mr. Trump has said the travel ban is needed to protect Americans from terrorist attacks.

While British pollsters all predict May will win the most seats in Thursday’s election, they have given an array of different numbers for how big her win will be, ranging from a landslide victory to a much more slender win without a majority. “We just get on with it”, said a British couple who now live in Red Deer. In this instance, he twisted Khan’s message – in which the mayor urged residents to not be alarmed over a surge in police forces deployed across his city – to somehow suggest Khan was not taking the attack seriously.