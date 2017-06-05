Trump vows to do whatever is necessary to protect US

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says a Canadian was among those killed in Saturday night’s terror attack in London.

“The fact that the response time to these attacks was really quite quick, and the authorities didn’t hesitate to shoot these individuals down, is a reflection of the fact that the police are on the front foot”, said Raffaello Pantucci, director of worldwide security studies at the Royal United Services Institute in London.

Sunday Express business journalist and kung fu aficionado Geoff Ho was stabbed in the throat when he intervened as the pair attacked a bouncer at a pub in Borough Market, in what he thought was a fight – but turned out to be a terrorist attack later claimed by the Islamic State jihadist group. The attack lasted eight minutes and the three known suspects were shot dead at the scene.

Tensions between London and Washing ton are already heightened after allegations that U.S. intelligence officials leaked sensitive information related to the Manchester attack to United States media.

Less than two weeks ago, a suicide bomber killed 22 people including children at a concert by USA singer Ariana Grande in Manchester in northern England.

May said that Britain was facing a new threat from copycat attacks, and “it is time to say ‘enough is enough.'” She called for global agreements to curb online extremism, said longer jail sentences might be needed for terrorism offenses and argued that there is “far too much tolerance of extremism in our country”.

London will hold a vigil to honor the victims at 6 p.m. local time Monday in Potters Fields Park, Mayor Sadiq Khan’s office announced Sunday.

Messages came from German Chancellor Angela Merkel, new French President Emmanuel Macron, Russian premier Vladimir Putin and Pope Francis, who offered prayers for the victims during a traditional Sunday blessing following Mass at the Vatican.

“We have already made significant progress, but of course, there remains much more to do”, said Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley. “I owe you my life”, she said.

The attack was the third to hit Britain in quick succession after a similar incident on Westminster Bridge in March and a suicide bombing that killed 22 people at a pop concert in Manchester, northern England, less than two weeks ago.

“I am appalled and angered by the terrorist attacks at London Bridge and Borough Market, in my home city”. But this time it was on a different level of nice.

Medics treated the injured near the market as shocked people cried and shouted around them.

London police arrested 12 people in the Barking district of east London in connection with the attack and raids were continuing there, the force said.

The national threat level was raised to maximum after the Manchester attack and troops were deployed at key public sites, but reduced to its second highest level last weekend. Vowles said. “I was just trying to get their attention by throwing things at them”. He said the attacker then went into another nearby restaurant. He said it took him 20 minutes to carry her across the bridge, stumbling all the way.

London police said more officers – armed and unarmed – would be deployed across the city, and there would be additional security measures on London’s bridges. I went ‘Oi, oi cowards!’ – something like that to them. Police have not released the names of the attackers.

“The police were absolutely brilliant, they came in and explained the situation”, patron Paul Connell told CNN”.

“It really is safer than ever”, Rogers said. He also said that he and others in the restaurant “threw bottles and chairs at the man armed with a knife to try and stop him”. “I am humbled by the bravery of an officer who will rush towards a potential suicide bomber thinking only of protecting others”.