Trump vows to do whatever necessary to protect US

Police investigating the London Bridge attack are searching two more properties in east London as they prepare to name the three men who killed seven people and left 21 others in a critical condition.

May said that Britain was facing a new threat from copycat attacks, and “it is time to say ‘enough is enough.'”‘ She called for global agreements to curb online extremism, said longer jail sentences might be needed for terrorism offences and argued that there is “far too much tolerance of extremism in our country”.

May said the series of attacks were not connected in terms of planning and execution, but were inspired by what she called a “single, evil ideology of Islamist extremism” that represented a perversion of Islam and of the truth. The Islamic State said a “soldier” from the group carried out the attack. He was twice reported to anti-terror authorities, it said.

Three men fled the van with large knives and attacked people at bars and restaurants in nearby Borough Market, police and witnesses said.

The three suspects were shot dead within eight minutes of the first 999 call being received.

Police said on Monday morning that officers were searching two addresses in east London – one in Newham and another in Barking. More homes in the area were being searched.

British Police has arrested a dozen people in connection with the attacks.

Party chief Paul Nuttall said Sunday that a second disruption to the campaign similar to the one that followed the Manchester attack on May 22 is “precisely what the extremists would want us to do”.

Rowley lauded the courage of officers who ran toward the attack as it unfolded.

She added: “I think those of us who weren’t there are in awe of what both the police officers armed, the unarmed officers we’ve heard about and indeed the emergency services and members of the public – just extraordinary amounts of courage shown”.

Litvjakovs, 35, said: “I looked on Twitter and saw one of the terrorists who had been shot by police and he looked 90 per cent like my neighbour – he was even wearing the same Arsenal shirt that I had seen him in at 5pm that evening”. Seven people were killed and 48 others were initially admitted to hospital.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said he was “appalled and furious that these twisted and cowardly terrorists deliberately targeted innocent Londoners” and tourists.

London Bridge rail station has reopened but as exit only, while the Underground station will be open, Transport for London said.

Trump once more resorted to Twitter early Sunday morning to send a message that “We must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people”.

Before Trump’s tweet, a Fox News host made a similar point, saying, “Notice we’re not having a gun debate right now, because they didn’t kill with guns”. He also offered Britain his support.

“I know it was a silly thing to do but I was trying to save people’s lives”, he said.

“We in this country have faced a terrorist threat throughout my life – it changed and morphed and we will change and adapt to what appears to be a new reality for us”, she said.

This was the third terror attack in the United Kingdom in three months, following the vehicle and knife attack on Westminster Bridge in March, in which five people were killed, and the Manchester bombing less on May 22 in which 22 people were killed.