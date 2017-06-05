This morning while addressing the media, Prime Minister Theresa May said the country needs to reevaluate its counterterrorism efforts, as these incidents were the third major terror attack in the country within three months. “She would have no understanding of the callous cruelty that caused her death”.

Police shot the three perpetrators, who were wearing fake suicide vests.

On Saturday, Conservative leader Andrew Scheer tweeted that he was “horrified by the events in London” and that Canada would always stand with the people of London.

Police say three men drove a van over London Bridge on Saturday and struck pedestrians before crashing the vehicle outside a pub.

Khan says the militants want to disrupt Britain’s democracy and hamper plans for voting in the general election June 8.

Police shot dead the male assailants in the Borough Market area within eight minutes of receiving the first emergency call. “Tell them Chrissy sent you”. May characterizes the attack as the work of Islamic extremists.

“We will never be cowed by terrorism”, he said, calling the attackers “barbaric cowards”.

He said he managed to get near one attacker “and I hit him around the head” with a bread basket.

Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said that seven other French nationals are hospitalized, four of them in serious condition.

“The investigation into last night’s horrific attack in London is progressing rapidly as the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) continue to piece together exactly what occurred”, police said in a statement, adding that “a number of addresses” in Barking continue to be searched and statements were still being taken from hundred of witnesses.

Eowley said the attackers were then confronted by the firearms officers and eight police firearms officers discharged their weapons.

The arrests in Barking, east London, followed a raid at a flat belonging to one of the three attackers.

“He has more important things to do”, said a spokesperson for Mr. Khan, “than respond to Donald Trump’s ill-informed tweet that deliberately takes out of context his remarks urging Londoners not to be alarmed when they saw more police-including armed officers-on the streets”.

“We are united, as I said, in our resolve, even against an enemy that thinks by hurting us they can scare us”, Mattis said, alongside US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Australian officials. A large area on the south bank of the River Thames remained cordoned off Sunday, and police told people to avoid the area.

The attack killed seven people in a busy section of London and wounded about 50 people.