Trump vows to protect USA from ‘vile enemy’ after London attack

“Security source to ‘Amaq Agency: A detachment of Islamic State fighters carried out the London attacks yesterday”, the message read.

At least seven people were killed and 48 more were injured after three jihadis drove a van into a group of people on London Bridge.

Armed British police rushed to London Bridge late Saturday after reports of a vehicle running down pedestrians and people being stabbed nearby.

The knife-wielding assailants then took their attack to nearby Borough Market, where survivors described a hellish scene in an area packed with people enjoying a night out in bars and restaurants. “As the officers confronted the terrorists, and fired shot, a member of the public also suffered gunshot wounds”.

Earlier in the day, Trump cited the London attacks to push his March 6 executive order that would temporarily ban entry into the United States of people from six predominantly Muslim countries. “He said he needed one as he was going to move house”.

She chaired a meeting of the government’s emergency response committee, COBRA, on Monday to discuss the response to the attack.

“We cannot and must not pretend that things can continue as they are”, May said, calling for more worldwide control of the internet to take away terrorists’ “safe spaces” to spread their ideology and gain recruits.

German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere confirmed on Sunday that two Germans were hurt in the attack, including one person who was severely injured.

Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley, the Metropolitan Police head of counterterrorism, said that while police believe all the attackers were killed, the investigation is expanding.

A Canadian and French national were among the seven killed in the attack, officials from their respective nations said, while the four dozen treated at hospitals included citizens of Australia, New Zealand and Spain.

Meanwhile President Trump pledged America’s support for the United Kingdom on twitter, but seemed to take the opportunity to push for certain policy priorities- declaring “We need the travel ban as an extra layer of safety”.

This is the third attack in Britain in as many months.

Mr Khan said London Bridge Underground and National Rail stations would reopen on Monday.

The suspects in the attacks wore fake suicide belts, and mowed people down with a van on London Bridge before getting out and stabbing others.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said the attack was “a deliberate and cowardly attack on innocent Londoners and visitors to our city enjoying their Saturday night”, adding: “There is no justification whatsoever for such barbaric acts”. It’s being touted that he was referring specifically to “a visible increase in police activity on the streets of London in the wake of the attack”.

In another statement on Sunday morning, Khan urged Londonders “to remain calm and vigilant in the days ahead”.

Although the attackers were also dead, authorities raced to determine whether they had accomplices, and Prime Minister Theresa May warned that the country faced a new threat from copycat attacks.