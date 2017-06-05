Trump wants to represent a Pittsburgh that doesn’t exist

Somewhat bizarrely, Pruitt also said he did not discuss the threat of climate change with Trump when making the decision to pull out of the Paris agreement.

European Council chief Donald Tusk, after meeting with visiting Chinese Premier Li Keqiang in Brussels, said the EU and China “are convinced that yesterday’s decision by the United States to leave the Paris agreement is a big mistake”.

President Vladimir Putin refused to condemn the U.S. decision at an event in St Petersburg, saying that he would not judge the USA president and questioning whether countries were in a position to halt climate change through the nonbinding agreement.

Eleven months later, Obama and Xi stood together again, this time in the White House Rose Garden – ironically the setting for Trump’s announcement of United States withdrawal from the Paris agreement.

‘Even if the Paris Agreement were implemented in full, with total compliance from all nations, it is estimated it would only produce a two-tenths of one degree Celsius reduction in global temperature by the year 2100, ‘ Trump said.

“So I think that – I mean, the fact that the president in his speech today said that he wants to come back and renegotiate a better deal for the United States and for the world I think pretty much speaks for itself”, one of the officials said. And in response to Trump’s announcement, almost 70 mayors of major cities including Los Angeles, New York and Houston made the same commitment to uphold the targets of the Paris Agreement in their own backyards.

“We are deeply disappointed by the recent shift in climate policy”.

Although Trump’s decision does have repercussions, he does not carry the country with him on this issue. “Apparently these big companies ran the numbers and, it turns out, if climate change destroys human life on Earth, it could be bad for business”, Kimmel explained.

With the United States virtually isolated on the world stage, a string of administration officials went on the offensive Friday to justify the Republican president’s decision to abandon the 195-nation Paris deal curbing global emissions.

In Paris, French President Emmanuel Macron turned Trump’s “Make America Great Again” campaign slogan on its head, saying in a rare English-language statement that it was time to “make the planet great again”.

The UN chief said he was “deeply convinced” that USA “states, cities, the business community, the civil society will also remain engaged, will bet in the green economy”.

People started complaining about the “airpocalypse” on social media, which gave the government pause, said Arthur Hanson, a former president of the International Institute for Sustainable Development.

Thomson told reporters here that the Paris Agreement and the 2030 Agenda on Sustainable Development, both adopted in 2015, represent a good response to the concern of how the world that we will leave to the future generations will be like.

Besides climate change, other issues discussed at the summit included trade, investment, the migration crisis, North Korea and the security partnership in Africa.