Trump wants to ‘stay engaged’ on climate: Rex Tillerson

Former President Barack Obama actually circumvented the process to make the Paris Agreement a “treaty” in the legal sense for the US.

“It’s now necessary to look forward after last night’s announcement by the USA administration”, she said, adding that Europe’s biggest economy will continue to meet its obligations under the 2015 Paris accord.

“It was a transfer of wealth from the most powerful economy in the world to other countries around the planet”, he said.

Mr Tillerson, who reports have suggested was among those who counselled Mr Trump not to scrap the deal, said last week the United States would pursue unilateral efforts to curb greenhouse gas emissions despite plans to pull out of the Paris accord.

The minister said that it is not now known what kind of impact the decrease in USA funding to support developing countries will be.

Mr Trump, who used Twitter throughout the day on Friday to retweet endorsements of his decision, was also facing a growing backlash domestically, with a number of states vowing to continue to abide by the principles of the Paris Agreement.

French President Emmanuel Macron gave an address, in English, in which he riffed on Trump’s campaign slogan.

At their short summit, the European Union and China – two of the world’s major polluters – are set to reaffirm their stance on global warming.

The relevant MIT researchers believe that the Paris Agreement is an unprecedented and vital effort by almost 200 countries to respond to the urgent threat of global climate change.

“We are deeply disappointed by the recent shift in climate policy”.

Climate change is real, and an overwhelming majority of scientists and researchers in various fields have put the blame for the gradual warming of the Earth squarely on mankind.

“Why can’t the president just say whether or not he believes in man-made climate change”, ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos asked during an interview on “This Week” Sunday.

USA companies, including many USGBC members, are already working to address business risks from climate change and to adapt their businesses to domestic and global opportunities created around climate-mitigation needs. “Industry must now lead and not depend on government”. “The president has indicated the climate is changing, it’s always changing”.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Walt Disney CEO Robert Iger said they would leave White House advisory councils after Trump’s move.

Trump said the deal was “very unfair” to the United States and would impact the job market. That’s what being the global leader means: You set the course for other countries to follow. “Regardless of what happens around us, we’re still Austin, Texas”. It tweeted: “Clean coal, you can find that next to the unicorns and leprechauns”.