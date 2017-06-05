Trump wants to ‘stay engaged’ on climate: Tillerson

There was plenty of talk about jobs and the U.S. economy.

Climate scientist Winston Chow of the National University of Singapore’s geography department said: “Emissions from the U.S. accounted for about 15 per cent of global carbon dioxide emissions past year”. We will increase our efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions, create a clean energy economy, and stand for environmental justice. That is somewhat rich coming from the president of a nation whose annual greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions are second only to that of far more populous China.

Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker told a business conference on Friday that China and the European Union recognised the need for global solutions and this was nowhere more important than full implementation of the Paris agreement.

Does he still believe it’s a Chinese plot to make the United States less competitive, as he tweeted in November 2012?

He’s occasionally backed away from such sweeping denunciations.

The foundation will provide the $15 million commitment the United Nations climate change secretariat will lose from Washington to ensure there is no disruption in their work, he said.

Scientists blame man-made climate change for rising seas and increasing extreme weather. That he made a decision to go through with it anyway, combined with White House officials’ refusal to be transparent, implies that Trump’s personal opinion is at least somewhat relevant, if not significantly so. And major companies have said they will carry on cutting emissions regardless of what the current White House incumbent thinks.

“To everyone for whom the future of our planet is important, I say let’s continue going down this path so we’re successful for our Mother Earth”, she said to applause from lawmakers. Their conversation was strictly confined to whether the Paris Climate Accord is good for the country.

During Trump’s speech Thursday, he claimed that USA contributions to the Green Climate Fund – a pool of money the United Nations uses to help countries implement clean energy tech – and other environmental initiatives have placed a “draconian” burden on the United States. On Friday he was asked whether he had since had a chance to speak to the president. Reporters tried to ask Trump that earlier this week.

Trump appears unwilling to put himself in jeopardy with his base, because most conservatives either agree with his past climate change denial, or are not invested in the issue enough to object, said David Konisky, associate professor at Indiana University’s School of Public and Environmental Affairs.

Confusion can often be a politician’s ally.

China has made available significant funds for a different fund to help developing countries combat climate change.

“Today, we reaffirm, more than ever, our commitment to collective action for our climate and sustainable development, in particular for the most vulnerable”.

It is hard to gauge Pruitt’s sincerity here, as he has personally expressed the belief that carbon emissions resulting from human activity do not significantly contribute to climate change.