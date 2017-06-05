Trump Won’t Try to Block Comey Testimony With Executive Privilege Claim

Don’t we, as the American people, deserve the right to know and shouldn’t our FBI investigate such claims?

Flynn has declined to testify to the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee about his Russian ties, invoking his constitutional right to avoid self-incrimination.

In particular, Comey is preparing to answer questions over memos he drafted detailing some of his conversations with Trump.

Comey: Well, the assessment of the intelligence committee was, as the summer went on and the polls appeared to show that Secretary Clinton was gonna win, the Russians sort of gave up and simply focused on trying to undermine her. Graham said he has seen no evidence anyone from the Trump campaign worked with Russian officials to influence the election. Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe and deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein also are expected to testify.

Alongside the Russian Federation investigation, he was heading a separate probe into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. Basically, don’t hold your breath waiting for some explosive revelation about the Trump-Russia investigation during Comey’s testimony.

Mr. Comey is expected to testify about several conversations he had with the president, including one in which Mr. Trump encouraged him to stop investigating his former national security adviser, Michael T. Flynn, according to a memo by Mr. Comey.

Immediately after describing his version of discussions with Comey, Trump sent out a tweet warning Comey he “better hope there are no tapes” of their conversations. Flynn was ousted February 13, less than four weeks after Trump’s inauguration.

Sen. Susan Collins said Sunday that the Senate Intelligence Committee could use the help of a special investigator as its sprawling investigation into Russian meddling in the November election – and whether there was any collusion with President Trump’s campaign team – continues to widen.

Putin also told NBC that regardless of Trump’s previous travel to Russian Federation as a businessman, he had had no relationship with him and had never met him. The potential for explosive testimony from Comey that could impact a sitting president makes Thursday’s hearing a highly anticipated event, akin to the hearings in the 1970s examining the Watergate scandal, said Linda Peek-Schacht, a political adviser who worked in President Jimmy Carter’s White House.

Blunt says “let’s find out what happened and bring this to a conclusion”. “I think that’s a smart move”, Ernst said. “At some point, we’ll hear the president’s side”.

Later, during an NBC News interview with Lester Holt, Trump repeated that he had asked Comey – once over dinner and twice by phone – if he was under investigation, and that Comey said he was not. Comey’s testimony was an opportunity to sort out what was real and what was fake, Warner, from Virginia, said in an interview with CBS’s Face the Nation.

Richard Painter, a professor at the University of Minnesota Law School, who served as the chief ethics lawyer under President George W. Bush, said he had no idea what Comey might say. Why would he tell the President that?

In that same interview, Trump called Comey a “showboat” and said it was his decision to fire the Federal Bureau of Investigation director.

“I think he would be on shaky legal ground, to say the least”, Warner told CNN’s “State of the Union”, citing Trump’s public comments about his conversations with Comey.

“The tone, the exact words that were spoken and the context are so important”, Collins said. Then we talked about some other stuff.