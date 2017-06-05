Turnbull Warns China’s Coercion Risks Dividing Asia

Turnbull will also likely discuss the nuclear weapons threat posed by North Korea, having already joined US President Donald Trump in calling for China to put greater pressure on its neighbouring, reclusive ally.

In a much-anticipated keynote speech to a major security meeting in Singapore on Friday night, Mr Turnbull expressed confidence the USA would remain engaged in Asia despite worldwide despondency in the wake of its Paris climate pact withdrawal.

This message was tempered by a welcoming of what he described as China’s “renewed commitment to work with the global community toward denuclearisation” of North Korea.

Australia has for decades walked a fine line between preserving economic ties with China, its largest trading partner, and the USA, its most important ally.

However, he also acknowledged the substantial cost of the US commitment to stability in the region, noting that he understood President Donald Trump’s “request that those who benefit from the peace America secures do more militarily and financially to contribute”. China has reclaimed thousands of acres of land to build artificial outposts on reefs, adding airstrips, lighthouses and port facilities to better project influence over the waterway.

Pointing to “now palpable tensions” on the Korean peninsula and in the South China Sea, Turnbull said: “Maintaining the rule of law in our region, respecting the sovereignty of nations large and small is the key to continued peace and stability”.

Singapore and Australia share a longstanding and multi-faceted relationship, with cooperation that spans the political, economic, defence, culture and the arts, and people-to-people spheres.

Some 50 leaders from Asia-Pacific nations are expected to attend the three-day summit in Singapore over the weekend.

Last year, one million Australians visited Singapore and 400,000 Singaporeans went to Australia.

Meeting with Turnbull in NY last month, Trump tried to brush the spat aside. They appeared to bury the hatchet last month when they dined aboard the USS Intrepid museum in NY, and Trump said they “would remain friends for a very long time”.

Prime minister Malcolm Turnbull during Question Time on Thursday. “The Australia-U.S. alliance is more important than ever”.

“The times when we could fully rely on others are to some extent over”, Merkel told supporters in Munich on Sunday. Both Mr Mattis and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson – regarded as traditionalists who want to keep the USA engaged in the world – will visit Sydney on Monday for the AUSMIN talks.

Mr Gyngell, former head of the Office of National Assessments and author of a new book on Australian foreign policy, Fear of Abandonment, said Mr Turnbull’s pursuit of a “mesh” of relations beyond the “hub and spokes” was a “sensible way of proceeding in the face of all the uncertainty in the region and the world”.