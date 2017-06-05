Twelve arrested in raid on home of one attacker in London

Mr Trump accused Mr Khan of downplaying the attack by telling Londoners there was “no reason to be alarmed”. May added that the extremist ideology “is a perversion of Islam and a perversion of the truth”.

Trump did not mention the mayor when speaking after a gala event at Washington’s Ford’s Theatre later on Sunday, where he condemned the attacks as an “evil slaughter” and said the United States would do everything in its power to assist the UK in bringing those responsible to justice. “It was a rampage really”, he said, adding that he heard a shout of: “This is for Allah“.

Wearing fake explosive vests, they then fled the van with large knives and attacked people in bars and restaurants. All three were shot dead. “She had room in her heart for everyone and believed strongly that every person was to be valued and respected”, the family said.

Rowley lauded the courage of officers who ran toward the attack as it unfolded.

“While we have made significant progress in recent years, there is, to be frank, far too much tolerance of extremism in our country”, May said during an address, declaring “enough is enough”. He said he did not know how serious the injuries were.

Nick Brandon of British Transport Police said the force had received reports of “multiple” casualties in an incident possibly involving a knife and a vehicle. They asked Londoners to “remain calm but be alert and vigilant”.

President Donald Trump offered America’s “full support” in investigating the “brutal terror attacks” in London during a telephone call with Prime Minister May. “If we don’t get smart it will only get worse”.

He said he managed to get near one attacker and “hit him around the head” with a bread basket.

His final tweet on Saturday night was one of condolence: “Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U”. K., we will be there – WE ARE WITH YOU.

The scene of the attack is also right next to London Bridge station, a key railway terminus and a busy interchange on the London Underground network.

“It was horrific”, he said. “I saw about three people running to the market and there were about five people on the floor”.

“Although he is seriously unwell, he was able to recount how he faced the attackers armed only with his baton, outside London Bridge station”, Chief Constable Paul Crowther said.

Four French citizens were among the wounded.

Downing Street has declared that there will be a minute’s silence held on Tuesday morning to remember the victims of the terror attack.

After the news of Archibald’s death was confirmed, Premier Christy Clark issued a statement urging British Columbians to reject the “fear and division” terrorist attacks seek to sow.

Neighbours claimed that one of the terrorists whom police shot dead had lived in the block of flats with his family, The Telegraph reported.

“A security detachment from Islamic state carried out London attacks yesterday”, the Aamaq news agency said.