Twitter goes wild after Stephen Curry cooks LeBron James 1-on-1

Cleveland trails Golden State 1-0 in the Finals after a the Warriors’ 113-91 win on Thursday.

Kerr is back coaching the Golden State Warriors after more than six weeks, feeling well enough that he plans to coach the remainder of the NBA Finals.

James has played over 200 games in his National Basketball Association playoff career, and coming into the 2016-17 rendition, he was averaging 28 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 6.8 assists in the playoffs in his first 11 appearances.

However, he wasn’t the only superstar who put on a show Sunday night.

Curry was just 7-of-17 from the field and 4-of-11 from three-point distance, but got to the free throw line 14 times and finished with a triple-double line of 32 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists. Barnes averaged 9 points per game in the playoffs last season.

Cleveland was efficient offensively but couldn’t keep up with the Warriors for the second straight game.

“It’s awesome”, Klay Thompson said. Since 2015, when he had two surgeries, the coach of the Golden State Warriors has been dealing with migraines and nausea – products of spinal leaking. Even with Kevin Love adding 27 points, the Warriors were able to close out the 19-point win.

Cleveland will first have to turn things around at home in Game 3 Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET. But in the midst of his seventh consecutive trip to the NBA Finals, James has tied Johnson and will have at least the next two games this year in order to break that record.