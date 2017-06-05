Twitter Reacts To Ariana Grande’s ‘One Love Manchester’ Benefit Concert!

“It was a sentiment prevalent throughout the more than three-hour event, which saw a cavalcade of music superstars performing a slew of hits in honor of the 22 people killed and dozens more injured after Grande’s show at Manchester Arena just two weeks earlier (May 22)”. “She was very traumatized after the attack but it was very important to her to support the victims and show a level of defiance that stands up to this bloodlust and tells the terrorists that they are not going to stop us”, he told Billboard magazine. Confetti burst following the performance.

Grande fans who had attended the gig were offered free passes to the benefit concert which was opened by Marcus Mumford following a one-minute silence for those who lost their lives. However, once the other musicians exited the stage, Grande returned without a word.

“And we love you, ‘” he said, finishing, “Thank you so much for having me back”. The show was organised to raise money for the benefit the victims and families affected by the terror attack.

After her attractive and understandably teary-eyed version of “The Wizard of Oz” classic, she concluded the show, telling Manchester “Thank you so much, I love you”.

Grande’s concert was held at Emirates Old Trafford, an outdoor stadium about 3.5 miles from Manchester Arena, where the May 22 concert took place.

Mesfin Fekadu reported from NY.

Closing the show, Ariana was joined by all the artists who performed throughout the evening to sing One Last Time. There is nothing I or anyone can do to take away the pain you are feeling or to make this better.

“All we feel here tonight is love, resilience, positivity”.

All proceeds from the event will go toward the “We Love Manchester Emergency Fund“, in partnership with the British Red Cross and Manchester City Council. “But because of you we can now represent through this as a world wide community that we will be ready, we will be fearless we will be great and we will honor our children”.

A host of stars joined the cause with performances from Take That, Pharrell Williams and Black Eyed Peas.

Grande announced the show last week on social media, writing that she had been thinking of her fans “nonstop” and planned to return to the city to spend time with her fans, known as Arianators, there. We won’t let this divide us. Our response to this violence must be to come closer together, to help each other, to love more, to sing louder and to live more kindly and generously than we did before.