Twitter reacts to LeBron James skipping Game 2 podium press conference

Unless that changes quickly, Cavs-Warriors III could end up being a much shorter series than the first two editions of the Finals trilogy that the teams split.

The Warriors, who welcomed back coach Steve Kerr after he missed 11 games with health issues following back surgery, stretched their playoff win streak to an NBA-record 14 games by dominating the defending champion Cavaliers in the second half. With Mike Brown as acting head coach, the Warriors have gone 11-0.

– Curry went 10 for 10 from the free-throw line in the first quarter. James’ tenacity showcased itself in the box score. Draymond Green had 12 points, six rebounds and six assists playing all game in foul trouble and Shaun Livingston scored 10 off the bench.

Never forget. As great as the Warriors have looked, and as outmatched as the Cavs appear to be, there’s always that familiar fallback: The Warriors blew a 3-1 lead. just last season.

The Cavs repeatedly showed their resilience by surging back from double-digit deficits to make it a close game.

The Warriors have been crushing opposition sides in the third quarter this season, boasting a +477 total differential.

At this point, the Cavaliers, and James specifically, have to be asking themselves what more they can do.

LeBron, despite his best efforts and another triple-double, couldn’t lead his team to a win on the road, and apparently didn’t want to be answering any questions at the podium after the game. It took a big second half for the Dubs to pull away. Their defense was lock-down at times and held Cleveland scoreless for over three minutes in the middle of the third. It was Golden State’s 14th consecutive win in the playoffs, besting the longest postseason win streak in league history. Tyronn Lue may need to rethink his half-time pep talks, yet the simple fact is that the Warriors are impossible to keep up with when their offense is operating this effectively.

Golden State continued to push the ball.

“Steve’s a fighter and for him to be out there when he has a built-in excuse not to because of the incredible pain he’s under, it’s unbelievable”, Klay Thompson said after the game. After he committed eight turnovers in Game 1, James vowed to be better in Game 2, and he was, recording his eighth career triple-double in the NBA Finals, tying Magic Johnson for the most all time. Kevin Durant had 38 points and Steph Curry had 28 points.

Golden State Warriors center JaVale McGee (1) dunks against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half of Game 2 of basketball’s NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, June 4, 2017. The Warriors have now won an National Basketball Association record 14 in a row in the playoffs. The Cavaliers wore their sleeved black jerseys for the first time since Games 5 and 7 of last year’s Finals, a pair of games they won in Oakland.