Twitter reacts to Warriors’ thumping of Cavaliers in Game 2

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) shoots over Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James.

The Cavaliers lost Game 1 at Golden State last spring and fell down 3-1 before coming back to win the series, and James is not panicking.

LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry were still there, greatness extended to Game 2 and Golden State’s 132-113 victory over Cleveland at Oracle Arena that was worth a 2-0 lead on another night when a lot went right and wrong.

It was just the second time in National Basketball Association playoff history two players had triple-doubles in the same game. Him, Durant and Curry being on fire at the same time was just too much for Cleveland to try and even contain. So they won two games. Draymond Green had 12 points, six rebounds and six assists playing all game in foul trouble and Shaun Livingston scored 10 off the bench.

Game 3 is Wednesday in Cleveland.

There were plenty of Cavaliers players who struggled in Game 1, there’s plenty of blame to go around if you’re looking to do that. “They won their first two games like they’re supposed to”.

“That’s testament to where he has kept his team together and helped them overcome tough situations and still come out on top, ” Brown said. “We’re a full group when he’s out here”.

The Cavs began to turn things around last year after being outscored by 48 points in the first two losses in Oakland – seven more than this year.

The Cavs were preaching and teaching the gospel of up-tempo and physical since getting their posteriors kicked in Game 1. “So (if) they continue to do that, which I have no doubt in my mind they will, we’ll continue to follow their lead”. “You want to come out and compete”. Will Durant be able to match his epic Games 1 and 2 in California?

“Make them run a lot of pick-and-rolls. Some of them were from aggression”, James said. “That’s what Golden State does. That’s one thing I need to correct going into Game 3, give ourselves more possessions and good things will happen”.

The first two games have shown a stark difference in depth. LeBron James was first to it, with 29 points, 11 rebounds and 14 assists.

And while forward Kevin Love made a decent contribution with 27 points, James did not get much help from guard Kyrie Irving, the other member of the “Big Three”, who made only 8-of-23 shots for 19 points. The Cavs defence was back and set up by the time the Warriors brought the ball down, meaning less opportunity for those demoralizing Durant dunks.

He made it through the entire regular season this year, and the Warriors again had the best record in the league at 67-15. “No, it’s not over”. However, as past year showed us, you should never count these Cavaliers out. Golden State G Klay Thompson played in his 78th career playoff game, breaking a tie with SG Jeff Mullins for the most in Warriors franchise history.