Two held for running fake Aadhaar card racket

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly running a fake Aadhaar card racket in outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri, police said. They posed as agents and used to target people, mainly women and senior citizens, outside government banks, promising them an instant Aadhaar number. He was told to pay Rs 100 for just the printout of the Aadhaar card but then he told them that he did not have the money at the moment.

New Delhi, June 3The Delhi Police have busted a racket involved in fabricating forged documents and making Aadhaar cards and arrested two persons from Mangolrpuri, said a police official.

However, they didn’t have the machine to take thumb imprints. The photograph of the Aadhaar holder would be genuine. The incident came to light after the Deputy Director of Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) Arun Singh Rawat complained to the Outer District police. Both Mohit and Saddam used to work at the IT depertment of a private company in Rohini and started making fake Aadhaar cards after quitting the job.

A case under appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Aadhaar act was registered.

Syed Saddam Hussein, who runs a shop by the name of “All in one documentation” in Mongolpuri’s Y Block, has also been accused of bypassing fingerprint authentication while making Aadhaar cards in the absence of valid documents by charging Rs. 200 for the same.

The crime branch has also been asked to assist in the probe to identify whether more people were involved in the racket.