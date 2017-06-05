U.S. ambassador praises London mayor after Trump critique

Speaking at the Bardo National Museum, scene of a 2015 attack on holidaymakers, Le Drian said seven French nationals were among 48 people wounded in London, four of them in critical condition.

Trump also spoke with British Prime Minister Theresa May to offer condolences and offered Washington’s “full support”, the White House said in a statement.

The vehicle then continued to nearby Borough Market, where the suspects left the vehicle and attempted to stab a number of people.

“Having visited the officer in hospital shortly after he was admitted for treatment, I was able to hear his account of what happened last night”, Crowther said, “Although he is seriously unwell, he was able to recount how he faced the attackers armed only with his baton, outside London Bridge station”.

“We cannot and must not pretend that things can continue as they are”, May said, calling for a beefed-up counter-terrorism strategy that could include longer jail sentences for some offences and agreements to regulate cyberspace. “If we don’t get smart it will only get worse”, Trump said.

A police officer armed only with a baton along with a chef wielding a bread basket were among heroes emerging Sunday after a London terror attack that killed seven people and wounded almost 50 others.

And he took an opportunity to defend his own resistance to gun control in the USA, saying: “Do you notice we are not having a gun debate right now?”

“And then some guy comes around the corner and went ‘run run run, they got blades, knifes, they are gonna stab you”.

Khan’s office dismissed the tweet, saying the mayor “is busy working with the police, emergency services and the government to coordinate the response to this horrific and cowardly terrorist attack and provide leadership and reassurance to Londoners and visitors to our city”.

Trump’s first comment after the attack came late Saturday on Twitter. He promoted a proposed travel ban on visitors from six mostly Muslim countries and refugees from around the world that has been blocked by USA courts.

The ban has been blocked in the courts and Trump’s legal team has asked the Supreme Court to reinstate it. We need the courts to give us back our rights. Trump tweeted Saturday after the attack.

Warner said Trump has had more than 90 days to review the procedures for admitting people from certain countries.

“I am humbled by the bravery of an officer who will rush toward a potential suicide bomber thinking only of protecting others”, Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley said.

Some recent major attacks in Europe.

Trump has said the travel ban is needed to protect Americans from terrorist attacks.