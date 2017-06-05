U.S. army issues warning to Iran-backed Syria militia

Dillon said there are about 200 coalition and partner forces in the area and that support for them has been beefed up.

The sources said following the Syrian army’s advances towards al-Tanf border-crossing and their arrival in al-Shahmi region along the Damascus-Baghdad highway, the US-led coalition warplanes dropped thousands of leaflets, warning the Syrian units deployed in positions 55km away from al-Tanf to pull their forces back towards Zaza region.

Forces backing the Syrian government haven’t left a protected area near Syria’s southern border with Jordan despite repeated warnings from the USA -led coalition, American military officials said Wednesday.

“We have increased our combat power in that area”, Dillon told reporters at the Pentagon during a phone call from Baghdad.

On Thursday, the USA military announced that it had bolstered its “combat power” in southern Syria, warning that it viewed Iran-backed fighters in the area as a threat to nearby coalition troops fighting the Islamic State.

The Pentagon has said USA military commanders are relaying the warning to Russian officials in daily “deconfliction” phone calls created to prevent accidents in Syria. Both groups are northwest of Tanf.

Dillon noted that the pro-government force that is now well within the deconfliction zone, is a “small element”, but it is not moving out of the area.

According to Dillon, there are “a couple hundred” US, coalition and partner forces at Tanf.

On May 18, coalition jets launched a strike against a pro-regime convoy that had trespassed into the deconfliction zone after that convoy refused to react to a show-of-force flyover and warning shots.

Following the US strike, Secretary of Defense James Mattis told reporters the move was defensive in nature and that the group was believed to be directed by Iran. Dillon said fighters also are patrolling along the non-conflict zone’s border to the north and east of the base and building fighting positions. They are primarily focused on convincing the fighters closest to Tanf to move.

The militias have indicated that they are in the area to fight ISIS. However, the coalition does not work with regime-aligned forces and does not want to operate so closely to the group, he said.

“We have constant coverage over our forces there in Al-Tanf”, he said.

The U.S. has warned the groups that they are inside and around a “deconfliction zone” established by the U.S. and Russian Federation. It has also not directly warned the group that it would be attacked if it did not vacate its position.