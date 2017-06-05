U.S. climate pact pullout could add 0.3 degrees of warming

U.S. President Donald Trump announces his decision that the United States will withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., June 1, 2017.

Guterres strongly urged all the governments around the world to “stay the course, to remain committed to the implementation of the Paris Agreement to the benefit of all of us”.

“The President has already said climate change is a hoax, which is the exact opposite of virtually all scientific and worldwide opinion”, the statement reads.

“President Trump can turn his back on the world, but the world cannot ignore the very real threat of climate change”, New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio, said in a statement Thursday.

“Strong transatlantic ties are far more important and far more durable than the latest unfortunate decisions of the new administration”, Tusk said. Pruitt again answered by insisting their discussions about the Paris accord were centered exclusively on whether the accord was good for the U.S.

“As someone who cares deeply about the environment, which I do, I can not in good conscience support a deal that punishes the United States, which is what it does”. Trump also has expressed doubts about climate change, at times calling it a hoax to weaken USA industry.

“This accord has not yet come into effect; it is supposed to come into effect as of 2021… so we still have time”. Specifically, it requires countries to set their own targets for reducing emissions by 2020. A panel of leading climate scientists found in 2014 at least a 95-percent probability that man-made greenhouse gas emissions have caused most of the warming since around 1950.

Speaking to European business leaders alongside Li, Juncker said EU-China ties are underpinned by “a rules-based global system”.

The landmark agreement, which entered into force last November, calls on countries to combat climate change and to accelerate and intensify the actions and investments needed for a sustainable low carbon future, and to adapt to the increasing impacts of climate change.

Some U.S. states, including California, Washington and NY, have vowed to continue to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and continuing engaging in the global climate agreement process.