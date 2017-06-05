U.S. climate withdrawal leaves door open for China in Pacific

“Americans will honor and fulfill the Paris Agreement by leading from the bottom up – and there isn’t anything Washington can do to stop us”, said Bloomberg, the former New York City mayor who now serves as the U.N.’s special envoy on cities and climate change. But that shouldn’t come as news.

“I don’t know if you guys caught my confirmation process or not, but … that confirmation process I indicated that in fact global warming is occurring, that human activity contributes to it in some manner”, Pruitt said. “And they won’t be”, Trump said.

Meanwhile, both India and China has made it clear that it will not pull out of the Paris Climate deal, despite United States exit.

“I believe in keeping one’s word and doing everything possible to execute on our commitments”, Plank said of the 2015 signing of the accord with the 194 member nations of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. And he has not even been in the presidential seat for six months and has already pitted America against the world in so many ways.

The U.S. now joins the only two countries that did not sign the agreement originally to cut greenhouse gas emissions: Syria and Nicaragua.

US oil production has already been increasing in recent months since the price of crude came off lows previous year, making expensive shale oil extraction more economically viable.

America’s withdrawal from the climate-rescue Paris Agreement under Donald Trump is a blow to global unity but may be a blessing in disguise for the pact itself, observers said.

Besides climate change, other issues discussed at the summit included trade, investment, the migration crisis, North Korea and the security partnership in Africa. Together, we will remain actively engaged with the worldwide community as part of the global effort to hold warming to under 2°C and to accelerate the transition to a clean energy economy that will benefit our security, prosperity, and health.

“The moment Trump announced his Paris pull-out marked the divorce of the US-China climate relationship and the beginning of a reinvigorated partnership between China and the European Union”, said Li Shuo, climate policy adviser at Greenpeace East Asia. By contrast, the analysis finds, China and India’s efforts to shift from coal to renewable energy are gaining momentum, and could reduce projected emissions by 2-3 gigatonnes of Carbon dioxide by 2030. “Yet, recent observations show they are now on the way towards overcoming this challenge”, the report says.

Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre said despite the president’s decision, the mayors of many big American cities continue to support the accord.

Anna Powles of the Massey Centre for Defence and Security Studies said Donald Trump’s announcement sends a strong signal to island countries in their climate change fight.

Our absence in the Paris accord, which represents not only the future of the globe but of the next generation of the energy industry, has left the top spot wide open for China to swoop in and set the post marks.

“The decision is based on last century’s economics and will turn the United States into last century’s economy”, Andrew Steer, president of the World Resources Institute (WRI) think-tank, predicted. Exxon Mobil lobbied to stay in it, as did Shell, and Walmart.

But the issue here is that Trump has every right to withdraw the US from the Paris agreement.