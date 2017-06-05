U.S. departure turns spotlight on China

“And perhaps most important, new coal plants in the United States aren’t economically feasible right now, due to lower costs of other forms of energy”, Robertson said.

“Americans are not walking away from the Paris Climate Agreement“, Bloomberg added.

“Our administration looks forward to continued, bipartisan collaboration with other states to protect the environment, grow the economy and deliver a brighter future to the next generation”, Baker said in a statement.

On Friday, three administration officials – Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway, EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt, and Press Secretary Sean Spicer – were unable to tell the American people if the president believes in the science of global climate change.

But Merkel, whose country hosts this year’s global climate summit, said it was now time to look ahead.

Put simply, the US decision to withdraw from the Paris Agreement will have impacts on the global climate that a future USA administration will not be able to undo.

China has overtaken the U.S.in transitioning to renewable energy, generating a fifth of its electricity from renewable sources.

Bloomberg and other groups also pledged to donate at least $15 million to the U.N. climate secretariat, which could lose funding if the United States withdraws. President Trump announced this afternoon that the us will withdraw from the multi-national 2015 agreement to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The U.S. was supposed to provide an additional $2 billion, but President Trump has balked at that idea, and his proposed budget includes cuts to global climate programs. “A risky world”, Macron said, referencing the cataclysmic effect of climate change all but completely ignored by the Trump administration. Leaders in Italy, Germany, and France released a rare joint statement condemning Mr Trump’s actions, and said that the deal wasn’t renegotiable even though the US President said he would seek a better deal than what Paris outlined. “I think part of the reason the president said it was a bad deal yesterday was because countries including China were not making substantial progress in reducing their carbon footprint”. “The U.S. withdrawal definitely does not mean that reaching the $100 billion goal is impossible”.

Republican politicians and representatives of the coal industry have cheered Trump’s action.