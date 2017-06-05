U.S. embassy in London directly contradicts Trump’s Twitter attack on London’s mayor

Despite the London attack, DeHaan said he would not hesitate to go back to London; like many Londoners he refuses to live in fear.

The attack in central London came just weeks after a suicide bombing at a concert in Manchester left 22 dead, and it recalled an attack in March when a man drove a auto into pedestrians near the seat of Parliament, killing five.

Chilling footage of the knife-wielding assailants stalking the streets of Borough Market on Saturday night has been published by The Daily Express and Channel 4 News.

Elsewhere in the area, home to many restaurants and pubs that draw large crowds of mainly young people on the weekends, some bystanders sought to defend those being attacked.

“Renting a simple van and getting a few of your like-minded friends to commit this kind of attack is essentially impossible to stop”, said Shiraz Maher, a senior research fellow at the International Center for the Study of Radicalization at Kings College.

Brisbane woman Candice Hedge and Darwin man Andrew Morrison – have been confirmed as injured in the attack, and Mr Turnbull confirmed today that the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade as “very real concerns” about two others.

“We’re deeply saddened to hear about last night’s horrific attacks in London and our thoughts are with everyone affected”, said Greater Manchester Police’s Assistant Chief Constable Garry Shewan.

“We will change and adapt to what appears to be a new reality for us”, she said. The main political parties halted national campaigning Sunday but were expected to resume Monday, and officials said the election wouldn’t be canceled or postponed. There, they stabbed people in several different restaurants.

After Trump’s tweet, a spokesperson for Khan said: “The mayor is busy working with the police, emergency services and the government to coordinate the response to this horrific and cowardly terrorist attack and provide leadership and reassurance to Londoners and visitors to our city”.

“It was one of those adrenaline-pumping moments”, said one young man named Will. “I really didn’t see them anywhere else”.

The attack left almost 50 people injured, and authorities say some of those injuries were “life threatening”, suggesting that the death toll could rise.

“Work is ongoing to understand more about them, about their connections and about whether they were assisted or supported by anyone else”, Rowley said. Police said the event would still take place, with additional security in place. Amid the violence and fear were stories of compassion and heroism. He was later described as being in stable condition with injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

It is a hard challenge for law enforcement, as they attempt to stop these attacks before they occur.

Vowls also saw people pelting the attackers, and said he joined in himself. Vowles said. “I was just trying to get their attention by throwing things at them …”