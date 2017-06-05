A group of leaders from US cities, states and corporations are working to negotiate with the United Nations to combat climate change in the United States after the federal government began the process of withdrawing from the Paris agreement.

“We’re getting out, but we will start to negotiate and see if we can make a deal that’s fair”, Trump said. A group of state governors, too, including leaders of NY and California, have formed a coalition to continue the work against climate change despite the federal position on it.

“Climate change needs to be aggressively addressed on a global level, and the Paris accord is central to this effort”, said Jack Ende, MD, MACP, ACP President.

On Thursday, Trump announced the United States’ withdrawal from the Paris Agreement, stating that the United States was going to start negotiations on a new agreement.

As well as the leaders of the four European countries, political leaders from across the globe have reacted with condemnation and shock after Donald Trump confirmed the USA will abandon the landmark global climate change deal.

Pomerants said that the European Union has issued a strong message in support of the Paris Agreement by confirming that is it ready to assume the role of global leader in matters related to climate change. “Trump”, said Barcelona-based ARA, “Against the Planet”.

This way, the Trump administration, heavily influenced by the fossil-fuel industry, will have less sway over the United Nations climate process, they said.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson downplayed the significance of the USA pullout from the Paris climate pact saying that the US has a “terrific record” of reducing its own greenhouse gas emissions. Anyone who doubts the science of climate change is only delusional about the future. The Paris Agreement is a milestone of the ongoing UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, which is committed to ongoing annual meetings to regularly revisit and ratchet up nations’ climate goals, making them more ambitious over time.

Last night as I watched Donald Trump pull out of the Paris Accord I found myself in a mix of emotions. Nevertheless, the announcement was appalling in its rejection of the science and history of climate change, and smacked of the United States president’s contempt for India and China.

When asked whether he knows what the president believes, Pruitt told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos that the question is “off the point”.

(In case you’re wondering where Australians stand on the Paris agreement, some new research by the Climate institute suggests that a large majority of Australians – 87 per cent – support the agreement and do not want Australia to step back from its commitments).