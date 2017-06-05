Before President Donald Trump announced his decision to withdraw the USA from the Paris climate agreement on Thursday, he said he’d like to share an update on the country’s “tremendous economic progress since Election Day on November 8”.

President Vladimir Putin has urged U.S. businessmen to use their influence to help normalize Russia-U.S. relations.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the EU’s most powerful leader, pledged “more decisive action than ever” to protect the climate after Trump’s “highly regrettable” decision.

French President Emmanuel Macron was damning, saying in a late-night TV address that the U.S. had “turned its back on the world”.

“President Trump believes that the climate is changing and pollutants is part of the equation”, said Haley.

The World Meteorological Organisation sought to quantify Trump’s decision, estimating that U.S. withdrawal from the emissions-cutting accord could add 0.3°C to global temperatures by the end of the century in a worst-case scenario.

Bloomberg said the administration’s indication it would pull all money for United Nations climate change efforts would leave a gap in the Green Climate Fund.

In what could herald a tilt away from trans-Atlantic ties, European and Chinese officials joined to affirm their commitment to the Paris agreement, widely considered a landmark deal for bringing together nearly all countries under a common goal.

Foreign leaders were quick to criticize his decision-notably French president Emmanuel Macron who, openly trolling Trump, started a “Make Our Planet Great Again” campaign to promote France as the hub for research on climate change. He has been rebuffed by the other nations stating that there will be no new negotiations. Washington, which committed $3 billion to the Green Climate Fund, has so far given $1 billion. In the African country of Mali, many see global warming as the reason for a protracted drought.

The evangelical environmental groups insisted that USA withdrawal from the pact runs counter to messages in the Bible.

Fiji’s Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama, who is the incoming head of the UN Climate Change Conferences, which formalised the 2015 pact, said Mr Trump’s decision was “deeply disappointing”. They recognize problems and address them, he said.

“I spoke to President Trump again last night”.

West Virginia Coal Association Senior Vice President Chris Hamilton said US withdrawal from the Paris accord would build confidence in USA mining and industry even if it wouldn’t make major changes on the ground.

Trump announced his decision to leave the accord Thursday.

The group, the “Under2 ” coalition, which takes its name from the Paris accord’s effort to keep global warming below 2 degrees Celsius, has grown to 170 jurisdictions representing more than a third of the global economy over the past two years – including 10 states in the United States.