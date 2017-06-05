U.S. revolts against Trump climate decision

Cities, states and corporations have announced their intention to adhere to the goals of the Paris deal, while other leaders, like former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and California Governor Jerry Brown, will continue to represent the us on the world stage. Thanks to the greenhouse gases that have been poured into the atmosphere, the Arctic sea ice has vanished at a record pace.

Vaughan joins other mayors from cities such as New York, Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

While government funding remains vital, Espinosa said, “this kind of support is crucial for the work of the Secretariat to assist nations in their efforts to implement their commitments under the Paris Climate Change Agreement”. “This isn’t new to Greensboro though, as we have made sustainability a priority for years”, Vaughan added.

“The pledge aims to fill a significant funding gap that comes as a result of President Donald Trump’s announced withdrawal from the Paris agreement and proposed steep budget cuts for worldwide programs, including on climate”, the Bloomberg Philanthropies statement reads. “We don’t have to wait for the federal government to say jump”. I have not talked to the president about his personal views on what is contributing to climate change.

Although Putin has claimed that climate change is not man-made, Russian Federation is a party to the Paris accord.

America’s withdrawal from the climate-rescue Paris Agreement under Donald Trump is a blow to global unity but may be a blessing in disguise for the pact itself, observers said.

Following Trump’s announcement in the Rose Garden, senior Trump administration officials tasked with briefing reporters also said that they had not spoken to the president about his personal views on climate change.

The US is now the world’s second largest emitter of greenhouse gases, behind China. He said the deal “disadvantages the U.S.to the exclusive benefit of other countries, leaving American workers and taxpayers to absorb the cost in terms of lost jobs, lower wages, shuttered factories, and vastly diminished economic production”.

Blackrock Inc Chief Executive Larry Fink said on Thursday he would continue to serve on Trump’s business forum, despite reservations about the White House climate decision because he believes he can add to policy discussions and be a voice for investors. For the Belgian prime minister Charles Michel, the American decision must not halt the mobilization underway in favor of a struggle against global warming.

Britain also distanced itself from the decision of the United States to withdraw from the Paris agreement. “I don’t think there will be the slightest problem replacing them”, said Ross when asked about Musk’s position on Fox News Channel’s Your World With Neil Cavuto.