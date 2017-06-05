U.S. withdrawal from Paris climate accord will have sweeping impacts, experts suggest

Obama signed on to the Paris deal by executive decree – not with Senate approval – and Trump is thus perfectly within his rights to rescind US participation in the same way. Mr Trump is playing to his constituency, saying: “I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris”.

China now ranks as the world’s largest emitter of greenhouse gases.

Almost 4,000 miles away, Parisian Raphael Angeli said Trump’s decision puts him at odds with many of his fellow citizens and much of the world. “With the entire agenda of the previous administration we still fell 40 percent short of those targets”, Pruitt said. It will also help fulfil the Paris agreement reporting requirements so that the world can track the United States’ progress.

This way, the Trump administration, heavily influenced by the fossil-fuel industry, will have less sway over the United Nations climate process, they said. “Apparently these big companies ran the numbers and, it turns out, if climate change destroys human life on Earth, it could be bad for business”, Kimmel explained.

To recap, the Paris Agreement is a 195-nation treaty – now 194 – that sets standards for countries to reduce emissions.

Brown will also travel to China on Friday where he will participate in a climate summit and speak with Chinese officials about combatting climate change.

Leaders in the outdoor industry publicly opposed President Donald Trump’s national monuments executive order in April, and today, players in the market took on another controversial move by the president.

Mr Obama led the chorus of disapproval after Mr Trump confirmed his decision to pull out, saying the Trump administration had chose to join “the small handful of nations that reject the future”. “They tend to think history is 10 years ago, and tend to think America’s leading role in the world is given and it’s going to be there for the rest of time and this is not going to happen”. “The U.S. should lead the global fight against climate change, not withdraw from it”, the brand said in a statement.

Under the Paris accord, the US sent some $1 billion to the Green Climate Fund that is guided by the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change – the body that coordinates global climate policy.

“The seas are rising and so are we”, said Maraya Keny-Guyer, a Yale University student was one of several dozen people who joined a group protest on a street corner in Palo Alto near Stanford University a few hours after the Trump announcement.