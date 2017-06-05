UAE central bank yet to issue guidelines to banks on Qatar

As well as severing diplomatic relations, Egypt announced the closure of its airspace and seaports for all Qatari transportation and said this was to protect national security. The countries also said they would eject Qatar’s diplomats from their territories.

It said the move was due to Doha’s “embrace of various terrorist and sectarian groups aimed at destabilising the region” – naming the Muslim Brotherhood, Islamic State and al Qaeda.

Six Arab nations havesevered diplomatic ties with Qatar over claims that the country lends its support to radical Islamic groups in the Gulf region.

The statement issued by Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria followed a move of four key Arab countries that cut all air, sea and diplomatic links with Qatar over allegations of supporting terrorism.

Last month, Qatar’s state-controlled news agency posted comments purportedly from its emir that praised Iran and called Hamas the legitimate representative of the Palestinian people.

“The Qatari riyal is one of the official currencies which is used in transactions without any restrictions on its circulation or transfer to Egyptian pounds or to any other foreign currency”, the statement said. “[The hackers] will be prosecuted according to the law”, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Qatar’s foreign minister, said on Wednesday. It said that the decision is a “violation of its sovereignty”, vowing to its citizens it won’t affect them.

Etihad, the Abu Dhabi-based carrier, said it would suspend flights to Qatar “until further notice“.

A Saudi-led coalition, which for more than two years has been fighting Iran-backed rebels in Yemen, separately announced Qatar was no longer welcome in the alliance.

Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates made no demands of Qatar as their decision plunged the global travel hub into chaos and ignited the biggest diplomatic crisis in the Gulf since the 1991 war against Iraq.

Qatar had participated in the coalition since March 2015.

Stocks in Qatar slumped to their lowest in more than a year Monday after five countries severed relations with the Gulf state.

“The Qatari Government will take all necessary measures to ensure this and to thwart attempts to influence and harm the Qatari society and economy”, it said.

The stories quoted him questioning United States hostility towards Iran, speaking of “tensions” between Doha and Washington, commenting on Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas and speculating that Trump might not remain in power for long.

Market participants will be watching to see if Qatar, a member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, decides to disrupt the production cutback deal.