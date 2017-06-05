UAE cuts ties with Qatar, following Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Yemen and Egypt accused Qatar of supporting terrorism, opening up the worst rift in years among some of the most powerful states in the Arab world.

Bahrain and UAE say Qatar’s “policy of destabilising the security and stability of the region”, prompted them to severe the diplomatic relationship. Saudi Arabia said it also would shut its land border with Qatar, effectively cutting off the country from the rest of the Arabian Peninsula. Qatar was also expelled from a Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen.

– The decision forbids Saudi, UAE and Bahraini citizens from traveling to Qatar, residing in it or passing through it, SPA said.

Etihad, the Abu Dhabi-based carrier, said it would suspend flights to Qatar “until further notice”.

The last flight from Abu Dhabi to Doha will depart as EY399 at 02:45 (local time) on 6 June.

Meanwhile US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson Monday called on Gulf states to stay united and work out their differences after several nations cut diplomatic ties with Qatar.

The Saudi Press Agency said the Saudi government would also reach out to its allies “and start the immediate legal procedures for understanding with fraternal and friendly countries and global companies to implement the same procedure as soon as possible for all means of transport to and from the State of Qatar, for reasons related to Saudi national security”.

Global soccer’s governing body says it remains in “regular contact with Qatar” amid a growing diplomatic crisis between it and other Arab countries.

“We’ve seen geopolitical pressures impact markets here before and this case is no different”, said another analyst, who asked not to be named. The airline did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Saudi Arabia’s state news agency quoted an official source as saying that the move was to protect national security “from the dangers of terrorism and extremism”.

The ministry’s statement said Qatari citizens needed to leave Bahrain within two weeks and that air and sea traffic between the two countries would be halted.

The Emir’s comments appeared on Qatar’s official news agency, but Qatar claimed that the website was “hacked”, the report fabricated by the culprits.

The two countries have joined Saudi Arabia and Bahrain in cutting ties to Qatar amid a growing Arab diplomatic dispute with the small, gas-rich nation.

Global oil prices rose 1.24 percent to $50.57 a barrel in early trading Monday in Asia amid the Gulf diplomatic crisis.