UAE, Egypt cut diplomatic ties to Qatar

Four countries have cut all diplomatic ties with Qatar over what they termed its support for “terrorism”.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain have broken off diplomatic relations and all land sea and air contacts with fellow Gulf Arab state Qatar over allegations that the latter is encouraging terrorism and extremism. It has spiraled since.

Etihad gave no reason for the decision.

This new severing of ties is a much bigger deal that previous ones, however, with Saudi Arabia announcing that they are closing all Qatar’s border crossings, and all three nations barring air and sea travel to and from Qatar.

Following the hacking on Tuesday, comments falsely attributed to Qatar’s emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, were broadcast in Qatar.

Relations have always been strained between Qatar and regional emirates and Saudi Arabia, a close ally of Bahrain and the United States.

The two countries have joined Saudi Arabia and Bahrain in cutting ties to Qatar amid a growing Arab diplomatic dispute with the small, gas-rich nation.

The UAE has also accused Qatar of “supporting, funding and embracing terrorism, extremism and sectarian organisations”, according to state news agency WAM. Central Command officials and the Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a statement on state news agency SPA, oil giant Saudi Arabia accused Qatar of backing militant groups and spreading their violent ideology, in an apparent reference to Qatar’s influential state-owned satellite channel al Jazeera. It appeared to be timed in concert with an earlier announcement by Bahrain similarly cutting ties. However, it immediately wreaked havoc with long-haul carrier Qatar Airways, sent its stock market tumbling and raised questions about how a country reliant on food imports would be affected.

The severe rifts between Qatar and the mentioned countries could have significant consequences in the Middle East as the Gulf states have combined their political and financial pull to influence events in different countries around the Middle East including, Iraq, Egypt, Libya, Yemen, and Syria.