UAE’s, Saudi carriers to suspend flights to Qatar

– Saudi Arabia has closed its borders with Qatar, effectively blocking food and other supplies exported by land to Qatar.

Saudi Arabia had made a decision to sever diplomatic and consular relations with Qatar “proceeding from the exercise of its sovereign right guaranteed by worldwide law and the protection of national security from the dangers of terrorism and extremism”, the report said. Yemen’s internationally backed government, which no longer holds its capital and large portions of the country, also cut relations with Qatar, as did the Maldives.

“Qatar’s practices of dealing with the (Houthi) coup militias and supporting extremist groups became clear”, Al- Arabiya quoted the government as saying in a statement.

The union is viewed as one of the most influential in the Middle East. Kuwait and Oman are the only remaining GCC members to maintain ties with Qatar. True, its policies were tilted towards the Saudis, but Qatar was keen not to undermine its ties with Iran completely.

“There are two competing theories”, Gayle Tzemach Lemmon, senior fellow at the Council of Foreign Relations says about the origin of the spat.

For example, when Saudi Arabia and some of its allies cut diplomatic ties with Iran following the crisis erupted after the Kingdom executed Shia cleric Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr in January 2016, Qatar recalled its ambassador, but refused to cut ties.

“This by itself is a violation of its (Qatar’s) sovereignty as a state”, it added.

The UAE flag carrier said on its website its last flights “until further notice” would leave early on Tuesday, but gave no reason for the decision.

Qatar’s government “expressed deep regret over the decision”, but it also said it was the victim of “an instigation campaign” that is meant to hurt the nation.

Media reports indicated that all UAE airlines, including budget flyer FlyDubai and Etihad from Abu Dhabi, will stop flying to Qatar from Tuesday.

Meanwhile, flag carrier Saudi Airlines said it was suspending flights to Qatar with immediate effect.

Saudi Arabia is closing all ports of entry with neighbouring Qatar to “protect national security from the dangers of terrorism and extremism”, according to the country’s state news agency.

Egypt previous year awarded a large tender for 2017 supplies, much of it sourced from Qatar, although traders said rising domestic output and alternative sources including Norway, Nigeria and the United States could fill a potential gap.

A statement from Egyptian authorities said: “Qatar has promoted al-Qaeda’s ideology, and given support to ISIS and terrorist operations in the Sinai”.

In Sydney, Tillerson said he didn’t believe the diplomatic crisis would affect the war against the Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria.