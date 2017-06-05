UAE, Saudi Arabia halt white sugar exports to Qatar: Trade sources

UAE, Egypt and Saudi Arabia have given Qatari nationals two weeks to leave their countries.

Qatar Airways, one of the region’s major long-haul carriers, also suspended all flights to Saudi Arabia on Monday. Afterwards, the official representative of the Qatari Foreign Ministry said that the agency’s site was hacked and the emir’s speech was published by hackers and had nothing to do with the Qatari leader.

Meanwhile the Yemen government also cut ties with Qatar on Monday, accusing the country of supporting the Houthi movement, according to Yemen’s state news agency.

Saudi Arabia closed its land border with Qatar, through which the tiny Gulf nation imports most of its food, sparking a run on supermarkets.

Moreover, the statement addressed harsh charges to Qatar, that included promoting the ideology of Al-Qaeda and [Islamic State] IS groups, in addition to providing support to terrorist operations in Sinai.

Five Arab nations have severed diplomatic ties with 2022 World Cup hosts Qatar over accusations of embracing and funding Islamist terrorism.

The dispute is also expected to have immediate influence on the prices of crude oil. However, Qatar has previously denied ties to Tehran.

UAE airlines Etihad, Emirates and Flydubai will suspend their flights to and from Doha from Tuesday.

The fake article quoted Sheikh Tamim as calling Iran an “Islamic power” and saying Qatar’s relations with Israel were “good” during a military ceremony.

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry called the measures “unjustified” in a statement and said the decision to sever ties was a violation of the country’s sovereignty, and “based on claims and allegations that have no basis in fact”.

“The Government of the Arab Republic of Egypt has chose to sever diplomatic relations with Qatar because of the continued hostility of the Qatari authorities towards Egypt”, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said.

Saudi Arabian Airlines says it is suspending flights to Qatar, joining other airlines stopping service amid a growing diplomatic rift. Accusing Qatar of backing an Iranian takeover effort in Bahrain is explosive. Central Command officials and the Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Egypt’s action, announced in Monday’s early hours, was coordinated with similar moves by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

In addition to being the top global oil exporter, Saudi Arabia is largest producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).