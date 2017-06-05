UAE, Saudi Arabia halt white sugar exports to Qatar

Bahrain, Yemen and Egypt accused Qatar of supporting terrorism, opening up the worst rift in years among some of the most powerful states in the Arab world.

Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates made no demands of Qatar as their decision plunged the global travel hub into chaos and ignited the biggest diplomatic crisis in the Gulf since the 1991 war against Iraq.

The diplomatic broadside threatens the worldwide prestige of Qatar, which hosts a large USA military base and is set to host the 2022 World Cup. The countries also said they would eject Qatar’s diplomats.

“The Qatari Government will take all necessary measures to ensure this and to thwart attempts to influence and harm the Qatari society and economy”, it said. The four nations also moved to cut off Qatar’s land, sea and air routes to the outside world.

Gulf states on Monday cut diplomatic ties with neighboring Qatar and kicked it out of a military coalition, less than a month after US President Donald Trump visited the region to cement ties with powerhouse Saudi Arabia.

Qatar’s stock market index sank 7.5 percent with some of the market’s top blue chips hardest hit.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia club Al-Ahli have announced that they are ending their sponsorship agreement with Qatar Airways.

Qatar has consistently denied any support for extremists or Iran and did so again after Monday’s move by its neighbours.

UAE carriers Emirates, Etihad and FlyDubai confirmed they will be suspending flights to Doha, Qatar, until further notice either from late June 5 or early June 6. Bahrain’s Gulf Air and Saudia joined them. Egypt, Yemen and Maldives have also suspended diplomatic relations.

The host of soccer’s World Cup 2022 said it has been subjected to an “incitement campaign based on fabrications, which reflects an intention to harm Qatar”.

“Investors continue to doubt the ability of OPEC to rebalance the oil market, with crude oil prices remaining under pressure amid further signs of rising US oil production”, ANZ bank said.

The Saudi state news agency SPA alleged that Qatar “embraces multiple terrorist and sectarian groups aimed at disturbing stability in the region, including the Muslim Brotherhood, ISIS and Al-Qaeda, and promotes the message and schemes of these groups through their media constantly”. During the trip Trump singled out Iran as a key source of funding and support for militant groups. It did not respond to requests for comment from The National.

“We certainly would encourage the parties to sit down together and address these differences”, he said in Sydney.

Fast-growing Qatar Airways, at the centre of the tiny state’s effort to become a tourism hub, is likely to face losses from being barred some of the Middle East’s biggest hubs.

In addition to the cited security concerns, Qatar News Agency claims its website was hacked last week, when comments were falsely attributed to its emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry on Monday called on Qatar and Saudi Arabia to settle their disputes through dialogue.

The Sunni-ruled Arab nations are unhappy with Qatar’s ties to Shiite-ruled Iran.

Bahrain’s ruling class weathered an uprising in 2011 during the Arab Spring, largely due to Saudi support, including troops.

The deterioration in ties between Qatar and Egypt contrasts with 2013 when the producer gifted five LNG cargoes to Egypt – when Mohamed Mursi, leader of the Muslim Brotherhood, served as president. The political battle that followed resulted in Saudi Arabia, UAE and Bahrain removing their ambassadors from Qatar. Which isn’t new-a similar incident took place in 2014, though it fell short of the travel blockade imposed today.

It is overwhelmingly Sunni, and Wahhabi – or Salafi as it’s also known – branch of Sunni Islam is the official state-sponsored religion.

NPR’s David Welna, who is traveling with Tillerson and Mattis, notes that the rift among US allies “comes just 10 days after President Trump addressed an anti-terrorism summit of Arab leaders in Saudi Arabia, and some see Trump’s siding there with Sunni monarchs and his rhetoric against Iran as having given a kind of green light to blackballing this Gulf nation”.