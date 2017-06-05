UEFA Champions League Final: Sergio Ramos shows ugly side before glorious celebration

At least 1,000 people were injured, seven seriously, after a bomb scare triggered a stampede among Juventus fans watching last Saturday’s UEFA Champions League final in Turin, local authorities announced Sunday.

Real Madrid may have secured a first La Liga and Champions League double since 1958, but Gareth Bale says they can “get even better”.

Manchester United and Inter are supposedly the two club’s with an interest in the Colombian playmaker, who joined Madrid in 2014.

Madrid’s third Champions League triumph in four years marked Bale’s seventh trophy at the club but the 27-year-old remains hungry for more success.

“It was a very special occasion for me personally and it was an incredible feeling to lift that trophy here”. Next year it’s going to be even more hard.

The score was at 1-1 after Ronaldo had netted against the run of play and Mario Mandzukic had equalised but Juventus were creating the better chances and Gianluigi Buffon’s net had otherwise gone untroubled. We have won the Champions League three times in four seasons so we have to be in that category. And we’re enjoying winning them at the moment. But I worked tirelessly hard to get back and to get ready for this game.

The incident compounded a miserable night for supporters of Juventus, who lost the Cardiff final 4-1 to Real Madrid. We can say that it is a historic day for everyone at Real Madrid, for me, for the players, for our families.

“I only found out I wasn’t going to start just before the game, but really I always knew”. I’m in a good moment.

Saturday’s victory was made sweeter for Bale as he became just the sixth player to win a European final in his home town as well as the only Welshman to win the continent’s top trophy three times, surpassing Ryan Giggs and Joey Jones. “So it’s a great memory to have”.

“The surgery still has a little more healing to do, but I will be able to rest in the summer, do some more rehab and then come next season stronger”, he added.

“(Zidane) said that we need to be more aggressive, to not allow Juve to keep the ball easily like they did in the first half after our goal”, Modric told reporters.