UEFA Champions League Squad of the Season: Real Madrid feature heavily

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after Real’s victory over Juventus in the UEFA Champions League final. This season has been fantastic again – we’ve won the league and the Champions League. “We can’t live off the past, but that badge imposes upon you and we know our obligations”, veteran player Sergio Ramos said.

“The Portuguese striker spoke after the final, highlighting his great personal season and the great job of the team:” I’m very happy, it has been an incredible season.

“This season was awesome again, last season was fantastic”.

His peak years in terms of European scoring arrived 1999 and 2000, when there were two group stages in the competition, meaning that he played 31 times in just two seasons. I’m in a good moment.

“I think the project is well laid out”, Madrid president Florentino Perez said.

It was Zidane’s stunning volley against Bayer Leverkusen that won Real the 2002 title in Glasgow, while a year ago, five months after replacing Rafael Benitez as coach, he breathed new life into a demotivated team and took them to the Champions League trophy. When you reach a certain level of assertiveness and conviction, things start to go well for you and not so well for the others.

“Throughout our history, Madrid are the team that has won the most. It was not easy”.

Gareth Bale’s dreams came true as Real Madrid clinched a historic Champions League triumph in his home city of Cardiff. “But I’m very grateful to this wonderful club for giving me this opportunity”.

“I have signed a long-term contract at Madrid”.

Ronaldo’s first strike at Millennium Stadium was canceled out by Mario Mandzukic’s exquisite 27th-minute hook shot.

Leonardo Bonucci’s deep ball was brought down by Alex Sandro, who cut it back to Higuain in the penalty area.

Madrid now has five titles more than AC Milan, the second most successful European club all-time.

Juventus’ defeat was the seventh time they had lost in the final – a competition record.

The Turin giants, Serie A and Coppa Italia winners this season, fielded a starting XI with an average age of 30 years and 336 days, but coach Massimiliano Allegri dismissed talk of decay.

“Me and my team-mates have done the double”, said Ronaldo. And to compound their misery, Asensio beat Buffon again as the 39-year-old goalkeeper missed out on a first European title.

“Now we have to enjoy all of this”, he said.