UFC 212 Embedded episodes 1-3

Holloway had taunted the Rio icon in the build-up, asking ‘Where’s Waldo?’ at every media meeting. The interim 145-pound champion floored Aldo with a big right hand, getting on top and raining down punishment until referee John McCarthy stopped the bout with 47 seconds left in the round.

The acrobatic knockout showed that Aldo was more than just hype, this guy was as talented as they come.

His first fight at home since 2014 will be against Max Holloway, who has been on a tear of his own since his decision loss to Conor McGregor in 2013. Holloway now joins Conor McGregor in the elite club of fighters to beat the Brazilian after he had propelled himself to “greatest featherweight of all time” status. Now his quest for that diamond-encrusted panty night against Floyd Mayweather is doing the same to the 155 lb division.

Holloway clubbed Aldo repeatedly during Round 3 of their featherweight bout at UFC 212 Saturday night en route to a third-round TKO. “I respect the guy but at the end of the day, it’s a new era”, Holloway said.

This is just an fantastic fight between the two best fighters in the 115-pound weight class not named Joanna Jedrzejczyk. That win streak included seven UFC title defences and three WEC title fight victories. Holloway won’t be looking for a rematch with “the Notorious” though. The UFC 213 card continues to add nice fights, as with the latest announcement being a match between Alan Jouban and Brian Camozzi. It may be the last time that people ask. This is what has kept him on top of the division for so long and it wasn’t until he met Conor McGregor that he faced someone with comparable attributes.

“I’ve got two former champs under my belt”. “That’s what I plan on doing”.”If you want to be a king, you’ve got to do king’s stuff. But if not, it is what it is”.

During a press conference in Brazil last month to promote the fight, Holloway brought a soccer ball to give to Aldo as a retirement present.

Max Holloway has been nothing short of impressive in collecting ten straight victories in the octagon.

“I never cried one time”. He doesn’t want to have anything to do with me anymore and that’s fine. I want my fans to know and love me because I want to defend this. This is called the year 2017 right now. and I’m the champ. He was the better man that night.

Vitor Belfort defeated Nate Marquardt via unanimous decision. Come try to take my village – off with your head. At just 25, Holloway has big things ahead of him. Get the hell out of here with that shit. This fight would be a pass for me. He is as well-rounded a fighter in the division. Keep reading to learn when is UFC 212 and how to enjoy all the MMA fights on June 3rd!

It was a solid action fight with both fighters willing to trade, but the one thing that bothered me? I’ve got my throne.

Hey there, while you’re here.

.