UK election to go ahead on June 8 despite London attack

Labour’s targeting of the disgruntled youth voters appears to be resonating with the British public and not only have the number of bets on Labour been considerably higher than the Conservative party, the number of younger bettors backing Corbyn’s party is also a lot higher. “The risk of May not having an overall majority has increased significantly based on our data”.

With less than a week to go before the United Kingdom general election, opinion polls continued to show Labour gaining ground and the Conservative party’s share of the vote shrinking.

“I did say at the time I thought there were advantages to remaining in the European Union”, May said, but added that she had not said “the sky would fall in” if Britain left.

A spokesman for the Scottish Conservatives said: “This poll shows us up massively from the last General Election, and that we’re receiving the backing of voters right across Scotland”. Labour’s ratings on the issues have also improved, while pollsters suggest that the Tories’ very unpopular “dementia tax” social care proposal is the main policy to have “cut through” with voters during the campaign. When Prime Minister May called for the snap election 5 weeks ago, the Conservatives enjoyed a 24 point lead over Labor.

In contrast, Mr Corbyn’s rating has risen by 18 points although he continues to lag well behind the Prime Minister on minus 15%. At least one poll has raised the possibility of a hung parliament, where no one party would have an outright majority – a scenario that could even see Corbyn as prime minister, if he could cobble together a coalition.

Just five days before polls open, May’s campaign sent conflicting messages on taxation for top earners, an issue which the Conservatives are sensitive about because the opposition Labour Party casts them as the party of the rich and privileged.

The document said it was the Tories’ “firm intention to reduce taxes on Britain’s businesses and working families” but did not repeat David Cameron’s “triple tax lock” which ruled out increases in income tax, VAT and National Insurance.

Labour said Fallon’s comments showed the Conservatives were protecting higher earners at the expense of the less well-off.

Finance minister Philip Hammond has said that promise makes it harder for him to bring down Britain’s budget deficit.

Following a row with the Conservatives over the composition of its audience in a debate on Monday, the BBC said its Question Time audience was balanced, with a third of those present planning to vote Conservative, a third for Labour and the rest undecided.

When the Conservatives announced a plan to make elderly people pay for care in their own home if they had more than #100,000 ($128,000) in assets – a move seen as potentially forcing some to sell their home to pay for treatment – the backlash was swift.

May later backtracked on the proposal but grew irritated at suggestions she was backing down and repeatedly insisted to reporters that “nothing has changed”.

However, Mrs May did not seem to receive much of a poll bounce after the Manchester bomb attack on May 22, partly because of some campaign mistakes.