UK election to go ahead on June 8

However, bets continue to flood in for Labour and while their odds have contracted to their shortest price yet, it still only represents a 17 per cent chance of pulling off a shock victory. If our Sri Lankan politicians rely on the positioning of the stars and those who interpret their movements, politicians here appear to place their faith on the pollsters.

However, 40% said they were more likely to support independence if another Tory government were elected.

“I know from speaking to people around here that many who have previously voted Labour are thinking hard this time because, they tell me, they have more confidence in Theresa May as Prime Minister than they would have in Jeremy Corbyn“, said the letter.

When Mrs May announced the snap election in mid-April, analysts suggested that she was seeking a mandate to lead the country personally through its exit from the European Union (EU). That would give her more room and flexibility to handle her own backbenchers and deal with the EU.

May started the campaign buoyed by polls giving her a double-digit lead over the main opposition Labour Party.

The Prime Minister declined to guarantee income tax would not rise despite promises to voters from her Foreign Secretary and Defence Secretary.

“I am clear about the instruction I have been given, clear about what needs to be done, and ready to get on with the job on day one, May said”.

May, who a year ago campaigned quietly to stay in the European Union, is now leading the march for the exit.

The prime minister insisted that Tory tax plans have not changed at a campaign event in West Yorkshire on 3 June. Election are due on Thursday. She clearly considers this fortress territory and the “carrying out the wishes of the British public” are the castle walls. Theresa May has seemed awkward on the campaign trail. She does not have an impressive and charismatic public presence.

He was put on the spot again over a recurring theme in this campaign – his support for the IRA – by an audience member who said: “They did kill a lot of people didn’t they?” Their campaign slogan was strong and stable leadership. Jeremy Corbyn was seen to have performed well in a series of television debates.

But that was hardly a defensible position for right now the debate is centered round her manifesto rather than what should have been a broadly agreed party manifesto which could then be more faithfully and strongly defended by the party as a whole. Her policies on austerity measures, which impacted social care (even cutting lunch for school children), police force and the NHS, faced stiff criticism.

The head of Britain’s manufacturing trade body and a leading critic of Theresa May’s Brexit strategy has said he still backs the Tories despite misgivings over their manifesto.

Conservative commentators then dredged up old quotes from Corbyn about a united Ireland and accused him, falsely, of backing the IRA, not least in a doctored attack video.

In addition, he said he was not pleased about the proposal to double the £1,000 levy that companies now pay on each foreign worker they employ. She’s enjoyed something of a honeymoon period with the voters. May could lose the present simple majority and it will be a “hung Parliament'”.

May said Britain must be tougher in stamping out Islamist extremism after three knife-wielding assailants rammed a hired van into pedestrians on London Bridge and stabbed others nearby, killing seven people and injuring 48. But politicians are, after all, politicians not for nothing.