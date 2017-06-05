UK Facing ‘Unprecedented’ Increase in Terror Threats in Wake of London Attack

Police forensic officers outside Borough Market, London, Sunday June 4, 2017, near the scene of Saturday night’s terrorist incident.

European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker, in letter to British Prime Minister Theresa May: “I know that the people of London will carry on defiantly, just like the people of Manchester showed us such a short time ago”.

Medics treated the wounded near the market as shocked people cried and shouted around them.

Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley said eight armed police officers fired an “unprecedented” 50 rounds to stop the attackers.

While May is expected to keep her majority, several polls have suggested her Conservative Party has slowly surrendered a once commanding lead. She was not there when it happened but she said her employees were “quite distraught”. At the Vatican, Pope Francis offered prayers for the victims at his weekly Sunday blessing.

The UK has been rocked by a recent spate of terror attacks. “As they left I was going ‘Oi, oi, cowards!'” Vowles said. It is an ideology that is a perversion of Islam and a perversion of the truth.

An image of the message was shared by terrorist analyst Rita Katz of the Search International Terrorist Entities Intelligence Group, who said ISIS supporters were celebrating the attack in London, claiming it marked “the black days we’ve promised, the wolves have awakened”, The Mirror reported.

Police said they were searching four properties believed to be related to the attack. Police officers yelled at people to run from the area, and blasts were heard as officers performed a series of controlled explosions. I am heartbroken that a Canadian is among those killed.

The death toll of seven didn’t include the three attackers.

A Canadian national was the first person to be confirmed dead in the London Bridge terror attack that also saw an Australian waitress slashed across the throat from behind as she enjoyed a post-work drink.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in a statement that her thoughts were with victims and their families and that Germany “stood firmly and resolutely at Great Britain’s side against every form of terrorism”.

The president notes the attackers used a van to slam into pedestrians and then assaulted people with knives.

Witnesses said they saw the van heading toward Borough Market veer off the roadway at high speed, probably in excess of 80 km per hour, and drive into pedestrians. The Westminster attack, carried out by a British convert to Islam, also made use of a auto to ram people on the bridge, and a knife for a subsequent stabbing rampage on the grounds of Parliament.

Following the May 22 suicide bombing after an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, authorities raised the threat level to critical for one week as they sought possible accomplices.