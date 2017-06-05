UK Game Charts: Tekken 7 Is The Number One Entrant

Otherwise, there’s not much change on the Xbox One side of things – the top five has stayed the same, just jiggled around a bit, and aside from Tekken 7 the only other new entry was MXGP 3: The Official Motorcross Videogame which jumped in at number 17. The most recent Tekken release, Tag Tournament 2, charted at No.2 in 2012. 2009’s Tekken 6, meanwhile, managed only No.8 in its first week.

Ovewatch was in second place for the week thanks to price promotions and the ongoing events to celebrate the game’s first anniversary.

ChartTrack has also announced that Dixons Carphone and Gameseek have as of this week begun contributing sales data to the United Kingdom charts. Overwatch (Blizzard) 3. Injustice 2 (Warner Bros) 4. Grand Theft Auto V (Rockstar) 5. Ghost Recon: Wildlands held onto #7, while Horizon: Zero Dawn and Rocket League re-entered the top ten at #8 and #9.