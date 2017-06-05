UK PM says ‘tolerance is over’ after bloody terror attack kills 7

“It is time to say enough is enough”, the Conservative leader said outside her Downing Street office, where British flags flew at half-mast. None of the dead were identified by name.

President Donald Trump on Sunday criticized London’s mayor after he sought to reassure residents about a stepped-up police presence on city streets following the third deadly attack there in the past three months, arguing on Twitter for leaders to “stop being politically correct” and focus on “security for our people”.

According to the assistant commissioner of the Met Police, Mark Rowley, the man was shot as police tried to subdue the attackers.

The incident bore similarities to a March attack on Westminster Bridge, west of London Bridge, in which a man killed five people after driving into a crowd of pedestrians before stabbing a police officer in the grounds of parliament. Thirty-six victims were still being treated Sunday afternoon, 21 of who were critically injured, authorities said. In May, 22-year-old Salman Ramadan Abedi carried out a suicide bombing at Manchester Arena following an Ariana Grande concert.

The assault unfolded over a few terrifying minutes Saturday, starting when a van veered off the road and barreled into pedestrians on busy London Bridge.

She said this ideology had to be confronted both overseas and at home, adding that the Internet and big Internet companies provided the space for such extremism to breed.

“Severe means an attack across the country is still highly likely”, he said, warning citizens to be vigilant.

Police said counterterrorism officers raided several addresses in Barking, an east London suburb, and arrested 12 people there Sunday morning in connection with the attack.

“People were running and telling me to run”, he said.

“We are reviewing and planning to strengthen our policing stance across London over the forthcoming days, and there will be additional police and officers deployed across the capital”.

“They went ‘This is for Allah, ‘ and they had a woman on the floor”.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the London Bridge attack. ISIS has urged supporters to weaponise vehicles in attacks against the West.

“We can not allow this ideology the safe space it needs to breed – yet that is precisely what the internet, and the big companies that provide internet-based services provide”, Ms May said, reiterating a previous call for internet regulation. One of those officers confronted one of the attackers with a baton.

“He’s lived here for about three years”, resident Damien Pettit said.

The major political parties suspended campaigning Sunday ahead of Thursday’s parliamentary elections. The anti-European Union UK Independence Party said it would not suspend its campaign because disrupting democracy was what the extremists wanted.

There are also witness reports of stabbings in nearby Borough Market, an area that has lots of restaurants and bars and is usually packed on weekends. Hours after the attack the area, just downstream from London’s government quarter, remained sealed off and patrolled by armed police and counter-terrorism officers. Forensic investigators were working on the bridge, where buses and taxis stood abandoned. The Courier Mail newspaper reported that she was stabbed in the neck while eating dinner with her boyfriend after finishing a shift at Elliot’s restaurant in London Bridge. Police said the event would still take place, with additional security in place.