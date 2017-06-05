UK PM Theresa May’s condemnation of tech firms criticised

The Open Rights Group said it was short-sighted to focus on the Internet and social media networks as the “cause” of problems, and that doing so through narrow-minded regulation would only push militants’ communications into the “darker corners of the web”.

In the aftermath of the London attack, Facebook, Google, and Twitter have insisted that they already work closely with the United Kingdom government to flush out the sharing of extremist content-as fresh calls to crack down on the Internet and end-to-end crypto once again surfaced following a terror atrocity.

“We need to work with allies democratic governments to reach worldwide agreements to regulate cyberspace to prevent the spread of extremist and terrorism planning”.

“Instead of posturing, politicians need to work with technology companies like Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp, and with other countries, to develop solutions that work to keep people safe.The alternative is a government that monitors and controls the internet in the way that China or North Korea does”.

“This could be a very risky approach”.

“We can not allow this ideology the safe space it needs to breed.Yet that is precisely what the internet, and the big companies provide”, the Prime Minister said.

Meanwhile, Professor Peter Neumann, director of the International Centre For The Study Of Radicalisation at King’s College London, slammed May’s comments as uninformed: “Big social media platforms have cracked down on jihadist accounts, with result that most jihadists are now using end-to-end encrypted messenger platforms e.g”.

Chief among those vows that are likely to worry tech firms, some of which offer services that come loaded with end-to-end encryption, was the PM’s call for the regulation of “cyberspace to prevent the spread of extremist terrorism planning”. He added that it works “aggressively” to remove terrorist content and notifies law enforcement of emergencies involving imminent harm.

In an attack claimed by the Islamic State, a van mowed down pedestrians on the iconic London Bridge after which three knife-wielding attackers went on a stabbing spree leaving seven dead and injuring 48. We hope the people in the area found the tool a helpful way to let their friends and family know they are okay.

Twitter said “terrorist content has no place on” its platform.

“We will never stop working to stay one step ahead and will continue to engage with our partners across industry, government, civil society and academia”.

In the second half of 2016, Twitter claims it suspended almost 400,000 accounts for inappropriate content.

“Our thoughts are with the victims of this shocking attack, and with the families of those caught up in it”.

May also said that a review of Britain’s counter-terrorism strategy is necessary “as the nature of the threat we face becomes more complex, more fragmented, more hidden, especially online”.

It said it was already working on an “international forum to accelerate and strengthen our existing work in this area” and had invested hundreds of millions of pounds to fight abuse on its platforms.