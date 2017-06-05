UK police detain a ‘number of people’ over London Bridge attack

A Brisbane woman badly wounded when one of the London terrorists slashed her throat in Saturday’s deadly attack is recovering after emergency surgery.

Police rushed to two incidents in central London after a van plowed into pedestrians on London Bridge and reports emerged of multiple stabbings in the nearby Borough Market area.

Police have been hailed for their response to the attack, with all three men reportedly shot dead by armed police eight minutes after the first call to 999. He was later described as being in stable condition with injuries that weren’t life-threatening. The death toll of seven didn’t include the three attackers.

A charity concert on June 4 was held for victims of the Manchester attack, featuring Grande, Justin Bieber, and other stars.

The Islamic State has since claimed responsibility for the attack.

May said the attacks were not directly connected, “but we believe we are experiencing a new trend in the threat we face” as “terrorism breeds terrorism” and attackers copy one another.

But that did not stop the questions to May about police numbers during her time as interior minister.

“These people say they are doing this in the name of God, which is an absolute joke”. “It is an ideology that claims our Western values and freedom, democracy and human rights are incompatible with the religion of Islam”.

It was not immediately clear how the attack would impact the election.

According to the paper, a friend of the attacker had also reported him to an anti-terror hotline after he became radicalised through watching extremist YouTube videos. It had been raised to critical after the Manchester attack, then lowered again days later.

“There was a auto with a loudspeaker saying “go, go” and they (police) threw a grenade”.

Home Secretary (interior minister) Amber Rudd said it did not appear that there was a link between the attackers and the Manchester bombing.

May called on worldwide communications companies to do more to block cyberspace to extremist groups who use it for recruitment and for encrypted information about plots.

Warner said Trump has had more than 90 days to review the procedures for admitting people from certain countries. The party suspended national campaigning Sunday because of the attack.

A number of opinion polls over the weekend showed the contest tightening further, with one poll putting the Conservatives just one point ahead of Labour. It is unclear how the unprecedented violence in the run-up to the election will impact voter sentiment.

London’s mayor, Sadiq Khan, said in a statement late Saturday night that “Londoners should be aware that there will be additional armed and unarmed police officers on our streets from tonight in order to keep Londoners, and all those visiting our city safe”. Among the wounded were German, French and Spanish citizens, officials said. When we got there it was all going nuts, but it was dealt with calmy and expeditiously.

Network Rail said London Bridge rail and London Underground stations reopened at 5am but the rail station will be exit only. He opened the door only to see three bodies on the ground.

“I know it was a silly thing to do, but I was trying to save people’s lives”, he said. Police officers yelled at people to run from the area. She told Melbourne newspaper The Age: “He is actually a martial artist and I wouldn’t be surprised if he would have stood up and been counted because he’s just that type of person”.

The Daily Mail reported that one of the attackers was a 27-year-old Muslim extremist who was previously seen in a TV documentary last year about British extremists.

“It was really scary”, he said.

“I went ‘Oi, terrorists, cowards, Oi!'” he told The Associated Press. They were stabbing everyone. “Evil, evil people”, he told The Guardian newspaper. I started my shift at 3pm yesterday, it’s coming up to 19 hours now, but we’ll be here as long as it takes.

The assailants ran people over on London Bridge before lunging seemingly at random at the crowds gathered around Borough Market, which is full of restaurants and bars.

An off-duty Metropolitan police officer was also injured after he tackled the men. Then the police were there and took him to the hospital. They asked Londoners to “remain calm but be alert and vigilant”.