UK police have arrested 12 people over London Bridge attack

ISIS has claimed responsibility for Saturday’s terror attack on London Bridge.

An off-duty British Transport Police officer – who confronted the knife-wielding attackers armed only with a baton – was among the injured, officials said.

Police said the assailants were wearing what looked like explosive vests, which were later found to be fake.

“It was really scary”, he said.

British Prime Minister Theresa May says Britain must now toughen up on stamping out Islamist extremism and has proposed regulating cyberspace, adding that Britain has been far too tolerant of extremism.

“Violence can never be allowed to disrupt the democratic process, so those campaigns will resume in full tomorrow”, the prime minister said. 21 out of the 48 injured were in a critical condition after the attack.

‘A detachment of fighters from Islamic State carried out London attacks, ‘ said the Amaq news agency, which is affiliated with the jihadists.

Within eight minutes of first receiving an emergency call, police had discharged an “unprecedented” number of bullets, shooting dead the three attackers, and hitting one bystander.

“There are barely words to describe their bravery – officers who ran towards danger with no thought for their own safety”, Metropolitan Police Federation Chairman Ken Marsh said in a statement.

Britain will keep its terror threat level at “severe” – the second highest on the five-tier scale – despite Saturday’s deadly rampage at London Bridge and Borough Market.

Hours earlier the area packed with bars and restaurants around the foodie magnet of Borough Market, had been a scene of panic, as people barricaded themselves into pubs and restaurants or fled through the streets.

Witnesses said the van was driven at up to 80kph across the bridge, a major arterial route spanning the River Thames. Farhad Ahmad, a London Imam, told Sky News "people need to be told that there is no support for this in Islam at all".

“Terrorist content has no place on Twitter“, Nick Pickles, UK head of public policy at Twitter, said in a statement, adding that in the second half of 2016 it had suspended almost 400,000 accounts.

An Australian was among those hospitalised, while a Spaniard escaped with light injuries. Among the wounded were German, French and Spanish citizens, officials said.

The officer, who was stabbed in the face, head and a leg, was one of the first responders.

A vigil for the victims will take place at nearby Tower Bridge on Monday evening.

The US State Department said it was monitoring the security situation and advised Americans in Britain to heed the advice of local authorities and maintain their security awareness.

Grande, who headlined a benefit concert in Manchester on Sunday, alongside stars including Pharrell Williams and Justin Bieber, tweeted that she was “Praying for London“.

Law enforcement officials in major United States cities said they were not aware of any threats but were on alert. “If we don’t get smart it will only get worse”, he tweeted.

Vowls said a bystander stopped to help the wounded man and then he saw the three attackers strike a woman with knives. "I was just trying to get their attention by throwing things at them".

The main political parties have all suspended their General Election campaigns in the aftermath of the attack. IS has urged supporters to weaponize vehicles in attacks against the West.