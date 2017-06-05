UK Police to Enhance Security Measures at Public Events After London Attack

Meanwhile, the ISIS claimed responsibility for the London terror attacks, which rattled the city a day before killing seven and injuring 48.

It was reported that his girlfriend, Marie Bondeville, was also injured.

All three attackers were shot dead by police within minutes of the first emergency call being made.

At least one officer received injuries that are not life-threatening, police said. Police have not released the names of the attackers.

A vigil for the victims will take place at nearby Tower Bridge on Monday evening.

Less than two weeks ago, a suicide bomber killed 22 children and adults at a concert by American singer Ariana Grande in Manchester in northern England.

Meanwhile, Australia’s foreign minister Julie Bishop says three Australians have been injured in the knife attacks at London Bridge and in London’s Borough Market.

“We will stand together to defend our common values of solidarity, humanity and justice and will not allow terrorists to derail our democratic process”, Corbyn said in a statement.

She said Candice’s boyfriend is at her bedside.

Social media platforms like Twitter have cracked down on ISIL and Al Qaeda linked accounts but it’s still easy to find magazines online full of hateful ideology and detailed instructions for launching attacks.

Britain’s official terrorism threat level was raised from “severe” to “critical” after the Manchester attack, meaning an attack may be imminent.

She was with her fiancé Tyler Ferguson on London Bridge when she was hit by the van, according to his brother. “They were stabbing her”, witness Gerard Vowls said.

May, who served as interior minister for six years before taking office in July after the Brexit vote, said Britain’s response to the terror threat must change.

Family members say Christine Archibald from British Columbia was a victim of the attack on London Bridge and in the bustling produce market nearby.

A Reuters photographer saw four women being removed from an apartment block in Barking, shielding their faces as they stepped into police vans.

The terrorists just need a vehicle and some knives and they don’t even have to communicate with operatives overseas which make it harder to track them.

Islamist militants have carried out scores of deadly attacks in Europe, Russia, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and the United States over the past two years.

May said the attacks weren’t directly connected, but that “terrorism breeds terrorism” and attackers copy one another.

The white Renault van used in the attack was recently hired by one of the attackers, the police added. I’ve said hello in passing more than 50, 60 occasions.

“So many gunshots. We were just lying on the floor like, everyone was introducing ourselves, trying to keep each other calm, giving each other water and stuff”, Owen said.

Opposition Labor leader Jeremy Corbyn said Britain needed to have hard conversations with Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states about the funding of Islamist extremism.

And on Sunday he tweeted: “We must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people”.

The ruling Conservatives and the main opposition Labour party suspended national campaign events for the day, but May insisted the election would go ahead as planned on Thursday.

Hours earlier, the area packed with bars and restaurants around the foodie magnet of Borough Market had been a scene of panic, as people barricaded themselves in pubs and restaurants or fled through the streets.

A large area on the south bank of the River Thames remained cordoned off Sunday, and police told people to avoid the area.

A spokesman for Khan called Trump’s tweet “ill-informed”. “If you know Tyler, please be there for him now, and later when what happened sinks in, he’s going to need us all”.

Regarding the leader’s plug for his contested travel ban – which has been blocked by the courts – Cecillia Wang, deputy legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union, tweeted “We need to be outraged when the president exploits a awful violent crime to push his discriminatory and illegal policy”.

‘A very high priority for us is to try to understand whether they were working with anybody else, ‘ London police chief Cressida Dick told BBC television.